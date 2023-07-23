Close
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves multiple people injured, police say

Jul 22, 2023, 11:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A deck collapsed at a Montana country club, leaving up to 25 people injured on Saturday evening, police and news reports said.

Emergency services responded to a report of a collapsed patio on the 3400 block of Briarwood Boulevard in Billings at 7:50 p.m., the Billings Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

There were “multiple individuals with injuries” but no fatalities and a large number of people were transported to local hospitals, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in the statement.

News outlets including The Billings Gazette and KTVQ-TV identified the location as the Briarwood Country Club.

Up to 25 people were transported to hospitals, KTVQ reported.

Police shut down roads near the Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to clear access to the hospitals, the Gazette reported.

Dr. Clint Seger, CEO of the Billings Clinic, said in a statement that the hospital received six patients and was expecting another three. Another Billings Clinic official separately said 11 victims were admitted, the Gazette reported.

“We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients,” Seger said.

The Briarwood website says the club opened in 1984 and offers golf, dining and swimming.

