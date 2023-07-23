Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

The latest Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged

Jul 23, 2023, 12:20 AM

Firefighters walk inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral, heavily damaged in a Russian missile ...

Firefighters walk inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral, heavily damaged in a Russian missile attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Libkos)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa again on Sunday, local officials said, keeping up a barrage of attacks that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine in the past week. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the attack in the early hours.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that four children were among those wounded in the blasts, which severely damaged the historic Transfiguration Cathedral, a landmark Orthodox cathedral in the city.

Russia has been launching persistent attacks on Odesa, a key hub for exporting grain, since Moscow canceled a landmark grain deal on Monday amid Kyiv’s grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.

Kiper noted that six residential buildings, including apartment buildings, were destroyed by the strikes.

In one such case in downtown Odesa, some people became trapped in their apartments as a result of the damage caused by the attack, which left rubble strewn in the street and partly blocking the road, and damage to power lines.

Svitlana Molcharova, 85, was rescued by emergency service workers. But after she received first medical aid, she refused to leave her destroyed apartment.

“I will stay here,” she said to the emergency service worker who advised her to leave.

“I woke up when the ceiling started to fall on me. I rushed into the corridor,” said Ivan Kovalenko, 19, another resident of the building. He came to Odesa having fled the city of Mykolaiv in search of a safer place to live after his house was destroyed.

“That’s how I lost my home in Mykolaiv, and here, I lost my rented apartment. ”

In his home, the ceiling partially collapsed, the balcony came off the side of the building, and all the windows were blown out.

The Transfiguration Cathedral, one of the most important and largest Orthodox Cathedrals in Odesa, was severely damaged.

“The destruction is enormous, half of the cathedral is now roofless,” said Archdeacon Andrii Palchuk, as cathedral workers brought documents and valuable items out of the severely building, the floor of which was inundated with water used by firefighters to extinguish the fire.

Palchuk said the damage was caused by a direct hit from a Russian missile that penetrated the building down to the basement and caused significant damage. Two people who were inside at the time of the strike were wounded.

“But with God’s help, we will restore it,” he said, bursting into tears.

Odesa’s historic center was designated an endangered World Heritage Site by the United Nations’ cultural agency, UNESCO, earlier this year, despite Russian opposition.

Earlier Russian attacks this week crippled significant parts of export facilities in Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk and destroyed 60,000 tons of grain, according to Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry.

The attacks come days after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a wartime deal that enabled Ukraine’s exports to reach many countries facing the threat of hunger.

Putin vowed to retaliate against Kyiv for an attack Monday on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

World

Thousands of Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to ov...

Associated Press

Hundreds of thousands march in Israel. Former security chiefs beg Netanyahu to halt legal overhaul

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters marched into Jerusalem on Saturday evening and hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv and other cities in a last-ditch show of force aimed at blocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul. Also Saturday, more than 100 of Israel’s former security […]

1 day ago

Solar panels are mounted on poles above a hops field near Au in der Hallertau, Germany, Wednesday, ...

Associated Press

Hops for beer flourish under solar panels. They’re not the only crop thriving in the shade.

AU in der HALLERTAU, Germany (AP) — Bright green vines snake upwards 20 feet (six meters) toward an umbrella of solar panels at Josef Wimmer’s farm in Bavaria. He grows hops, used to make beer, and in recent years has also been generating electricity, with solar panels sprawled across 1.3 hectares (32 acres) of his […]

2 days ago

FILE - Women walk in the al-Hol camp that houses some 60,000 refugees, including families and suppo...

Associated Press

UN expert decries the practice of taking boys from their mothers at detention camps in Syria

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N.-backed human rights advocate says hundreds of boys — some as young as 11 — held in detention camps run by U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria have been wrongly separated from their mothers on the “unproven” belief that they pose a security risk. Fionnuala Ni Aolain, an independent U.N. rapporteur […]

2 days ago

FILE - Igor Girkin, also know as Igor Strelkov, the former military chief for Russia-backed separat...

Associated Press

Russia arrests a hard-line nationalist who accused Putin of weakness in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent hard-line nationalist who accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of weakness and indecision in Ukraine was arrested Friday on charges of extremism, a signal the Kremlin has toughened its approach with hawkish critics after last month’s abortive rebellion by the Wagner mercenary company. Igor Strelkov, a retired security officer who led […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

A US military drone crashes in Polish woodland during training

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A U.S. military drone has crashed in the woods in southwestern Poland after contact was lost during training, Poland’s Defense Ministry said Friday. The ministry said that no one was hurt and there was no damage from the incident on Thursday afternoon. Polish media reported that an eyewitness saw an object […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

U.S. second gentleman Emhoff meets New Zealand’s Ardern to discuss online hate as World Cup begins

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, met with former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Friday to discuss ways to combat online hate and extremism. Emhoff was in Auckland to lead a delegation to the FIFA Women’s World Cup and meet with officials. He told a […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

The latest Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged