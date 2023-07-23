Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP PHOTOS: People shade, hydrate and stay indoors in scorching heat on U.S.-Mexico border

Jul 23, 2023, 5:36 AM

Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno after dancing to music from his headphones as afternoon...

Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno after dancing to music from his headphones as afternoon temperatures reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 Celsius) July 19, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — People withered in blistering heat on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, where temperatures hit a scorching highs this week and many got little relief from the sun.

Maribel Padilla, part of the Brown Bag Coalition, met up with people who are homeless and particularly vulnerable to the heat in Calexico, on the border between Mexico and California, where temperatures hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius). She provided them with a cold, wet towel, and some refreshments to give them respite. Many placed the towels over the heads to shield themselves and rehydrated with cool bottles of water.

Just across the border in Mexicali, Mexico, many plunged into indoor pools for some exercise and cool comfort. An outdoor taekwondo class waited for the sun to set before exerting themselves in the sweltering heat.

But there was little choice for those working outside, who sweated through their clothes in 115-degree Fahrenheit (46-degree Celsius) temperatures. Most others kept away from the outdoors, or stayed in shade cast by buildings.

The southwestern U.S. has baked in record hot weather over the last week, and more is expected to come, as climate change bolstered by an El Nino, a cyclical and natural warming of the Pacific, pushes global temperatures to new highs.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

Associated Press

Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. In a series of posts on his Twitter account starting just after […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Moms for Liberty co-founders Tina Descovich, left, and Tiffany Justice, speak at the Moms fo...

Associated Press

‘Mama bears’ may be the 2024 race’s soccer moms. But where the GOP seeks votes, some see extremism

In many election cycles, there’s a snappy shorthand used to describe the type of voters who may help decide the winner. Think soccer moms or security moms. Even NASCAR dads. And now, the “mama bears.” These conservative mothers and grandmothers, who in recent years have organized for “parental rights,” including banning discussion of gender identity […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves multiple people injured, police say

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A deck collapsed at a Montana country club, leaving up to 25 people injured on Saturday evening, police and news reports said. Emergency services responded to a report of a collapsed patio on the 3400 block of Briarwood Boulevard in Billings at 7:50 p.m., the Billings Police Department said in a […]

1 day ago

The cameras and cell phone of Associated Press photographer Ross Franklin sit on ice after the devi...

Associated Press

Covering the heat wave in sizzling Phoenix, an AP photographer recounts a scare from heat exhaustion

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat never scared me before. I’ve spent 23 years covering Phoenix as a photographer for The Associated Press, shooting golf tournaments, baseball games and other outdoor sporting events, the city’s growing homeless population, immigration and crime. And, of course, heat. Like most people around here, I talk about temperatures being in the […]

1 day ago

Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of rescindi...

Associated Press

School board in Missouri, now controlled by conservatives, revokes anti-racism resolution

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — In the national reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd three years ago, about 2,000 protesters took to the streets in a St. Louis suburb and urged the mostly white Francis Howell School District to address racial discrimination. The school board responded with a resolution promising to do better. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court ...

Associated Press

Democrats eye Wisconsin high court’s new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control in August and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and its maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts. Democrats in the perennial battleground state focused on […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

AP PHOTOS: People shade, hydrate and stay indoors in scorching heat on U.S.-Mexico border