3 injured when small plane crashes in residential neighborhood in Massachusetts

Jul 23, 2023, 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:32 pm

STOW, Mass. (AP) — Three people were injured when a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls just after 1 p.m. found the single-engine Cessna 182 in a wooded area between two homes in the town of Stow, a police spokesperson said.

One of the plane’s three occupants had self-extricated from the plane, but the other two needed help from first responders.

All three were taken to nearby Minute Man Air Field and were then flown by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

No information about the injured people was available.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email that it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. There was no immediate word on what caused the plane to crash.

