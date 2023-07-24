Drone helps find body of woman who drowned in Marysville lake

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A Marysville drone helped find the body of a woman who drowned in a lake on Sunday.

A police officer said they were doing a normal patrol at Twin Lakes Park at 4 a.m. and ran into a man and a woman.

They told the officer they’d been swimming in the south lake and at some point, the woman got out to put her dog in her car and get her clothes. She told officers she heard splashing in the water and assumed her sister was getting out. When she came back, she couldn’t find her sister and told the officer they had been looking for two hours.

More officers and a dive team responded.

Finally, a drone operator spotted the body just outside the swimming area and divers recovered her.

The dive team turned her over to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office.