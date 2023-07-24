2 teens, 1 adult hurt in overnight shooting at Kirkland beach

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police are searching for a shooter who injured several people at a Kirkland beach overnight.

Kirkland Police said that at 12:05 a.m. Monday, they received several reports of shots fired at Houghton Beach Park on Lake Washington Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find three victims with gunshot wounds — two teenagers and one young adult.

Medics treated them at the park before taking them to local hospitals.

According to witnesses, a group of people was inside the park after hours when an argument or fight happened and one person opened fire. Shell casings were found at the park.

Police said the suspect is no longer believed to be in Kirkland.

The park is closed during the investigation.