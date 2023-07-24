Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Maryland man charged with hate crimes in parking dispute killings

Jul 24, 2023, 8:40 AM

FILE - Paddington Place is shut down by police as multiple people were shot at a home on Paddington...

FILE - Paddington Place is shut down by police as multiple people were shot at a home on Paddington Place in Annapolis, Md., Sunday, June 11, 2023. A man has been charged with hate crimes in the shooting deaths of three people last month in Maryland's capital city the state capital after a dispute over parking that also resulted in three people being wounded. (Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against a man accused of killing three people and wounding three more in a dispute over parking.

The three people shot to death were Latino; the man accused of shooting them is white. Their families have lived on the same street for years and have had a history of disputes, including allegations of racial slurs against one of the victims.

Charles Robert Smith, 43, had been charged with second-degree murder. Now he faces first-degree murder and hate-crime charges in the killings of Mario Mireles, his father Nicholas Mireles, and Christian Segovia, under an indictment returned by an Anne Arundel County grand jury on Friday, according to online court records.

The 42-count indictment also includes six charges of attempted first-degree murder. Smith’s initial court appearance was scheduled for next Monday. His initial lawyer is no longer representing him, and another attorney did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

Maryland’s hate crime law applies to crimes that are motivated either in whole or in substantial part to another person’s race, color, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, disability or national origin. It enables prosecutors to add years to a sentence, and financial penalties. Smith faces up to life in prison without possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

According to the police charging documents, the six people who were shot were attending a large party when a dispute broke out over a parking issue. Mireles went to Smith’s home to talk about it and was arguing with Shirley Smith when her son Charles Smith returned home and confronted him. The verbal argument became physical.

Smith pulled out a gun and Mireles tried to grab it before Smith shot Mireles and Segovia. Smith “then stood over Mario Mireles and shot him several more times,” the document says. Smith then went into his house, got a rifle and began firing through a window at people who had come trying to help the mortally wounded men. Smith fatally shot Nicolas Mireles, and wounded Rosalina Segovia, Paul Johnnson and Enner Canales-Hernandez, police said.

Smith surrendered when the police arrived, telling officers he shot the victims because they shot at his house. However, none of the witnesses interviewed saw any of the victims with a firearm, according to the charging documents.

The Smith and Mireles families have had disputes for years, even going to court for help at one point. Mario Mireles sought a peace order petition in September 2016, accusing Shirley Smith of harassing him and their neighbors since he was a child. He accused her of directing racial slurs at him and his family, as well as other neighbors who are Black.

He wrote that he was washing his car in front of his house when Shirley Smith drove fast by him about an “arm length away,” saying he believed she was “targeting” him with her car.

Shirley Smith also sought a peace order at the same time, accusing Mireles of hitting her car with a large wet towel or blanket. She also accused him of throwing rocks at street signs and hitting vehicles.

Peace orders are civil orders asking a person to refrain from committing certain acts. The judge denied both their petitions.

National News

Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park...

Associated Press

Excavator seen digging in backyard of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators have been digging in the yard at the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann, who was charged earlier this month with killing at least three women and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway. On Sunday, a yellow excavator was seen scooping dirt in the alleged […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Boat slams into house at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks, injuring 8 who were on board

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Eight people were hospitalized after a boat left the water and slammed into a house at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The 47-year-old driver of the boat was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence but had not been charged as of Monday morning. The accident happened just […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks during ...

Associated Press

Miami-Dade police director in critical condition following incident in Tampa, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department was in critical condition in a Tampa area hospital, the agency said in a statement posted early Monday. Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 52, was in Tampa for a law enforcement conference, officials said. “We have been advised by local law enforcement agencies that our Director, Alfredo […]

9 hours ago

FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert north of...

Associated Press

Arizona woman’s heat death after her power was cut off spurred changes, but advocates want more

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephanie Pullman died on a sweltering Arizona day after her electricity was cut off because of a $51 debt. Five years later, the 72-year-old’s story remains at the heart of efforts to prevent others in Arizona from having their power cut off, leaving them without life-saving air conditioning in temperatures that have […]

9 hours ago

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event with the National Education Association in the ...

Associated Press

Oui, oui: Jill Biden heads to Paris to help mark US return to UN educational and scientific agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has represented her country at the Olympics in Tokyo, a king’s coronation in London and a royal wedding in Jordan. She gets another chance to put her ambassadorial skills to work this week when the United States formally rejoins a United Nations agency devoted to education, science and culture around […]

1 day ago

Retired coal miner James Bounds, who has pneumoconiosis, more commonly known as “black lung," pos...

Associated Press

After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A half-century ago, the nation’s top health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust. The inaction since — fueled by denials and lobbying from coal and other industries — has contributed to the premature deaths of thousands of […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Maryland man charged with hate crimes in parking dispute killings