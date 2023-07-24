Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Outdoor deck collapses at an Alabama house, seriously injuring at least 6

Jul 24, 2023, 9:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An outdoor deck collapsed at a house in Alabama, seriously injuring at least six people, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear how high the deck was or how far people fell when it collapsed Sunday at the home near Lake Martin, a large reservoir northeast of Montgomery that is a popular recreation area.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the deck collapsed, said Ben Wilkerson, chief of a volunteer fire and rescue department in the area. About 15 people were on it at the time. Everyone is expected to recover.

When emergency crews first responded, “it was a little chaotic,” Wilkerson said. Other fire departments and ambulance services were called.

National News

Associated Press

Police: Six slain, 27 wounded by gunfire over a violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has experienced another bloody and violent weekend as six people were fatally shot and 27 others were wounded by gunfire. Officers responded to two dozen separate shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to major incident notifications released Monday. The incidents included the slaying […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Shuwanza Goff, left, speaks with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., as they walk on C...

Associated Press

Biden chooses a longtime Hill aide respected by Republicans as his new legislative affairs director

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is tapping Shuwanza Goff — a veteran congressional aide who also served as his main point of contact to the House at the start of the administration — as his new director of legislative affairs, making her the first Black woman to be the White House’s chief emissary to […]

10 hours ago

A sign asking Ohioans to vote in support of Issue 1 sits above another sign advocating against abor...

Associated Press

Abortion messaging roils debate over Ohio ballot initiative. Backers said it wasn’t about that

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation and fear-mongering. State Issue 1, the sole question on the ballot, calls for raising the threshold for passing future changes to the […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Paddington Place is shut down by police as multiple people were shot at a home on Paddington...

Associated Press

Maryland man charged with hate crimes in parking dispute killings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against a man accused of killing three people and wounding three more in a dispute over parking. The three people shot to death were Latino; the man accused of shooting them is white. Their families have lived on the same street for years and […]

10 hours ago

Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park...

Associated Press

Excavator seen digging in backyard of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators have been digging in the yard at the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann, who was charged earlier this month with killing at least three women and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway. On Sunday, a yellow excavator was seen scooping dirt in the alleged […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Boat slams into house at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks, injuring 8 who were on board

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Eight people were hospitalized after a boat left the water and slammed into a house at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The 47-year-old driver of the boat was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence but had not been charged as of Monday morning. The accident happened just […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Outdoor deck collapses at an Alabama house, seriously injuring at least 6