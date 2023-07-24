Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Authorities probing why police dog was deployed on man who was surrendering

Jul 24, 2023, 9:29 AM

This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Mem...

This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Circleville, Ohio. An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back. (Ohio State Highway Patrol via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ohio State Highway Patrol via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back.

The lengthy pursuit on July 4 and the ensuing attack were captured on a police body camera. Authorities said the chase began on state highway 35, when officers tried to stop a commercial semitruck that was missing a mud flap and had failed to stop for an inspection.

State troopers were called in to help with the chase, authorities said. The driver, Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee, who is Black, initially refused to get out of the truck and later defied directives to get on the ground, according to a Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report.

“The suspect failed to stop for marked patrol units with lights and sirens activated,” the report said. He eventually got on his knees and raised his hands in the air.

The body cam video shows an officer with the Circleville Police Department holding back the K9, and a trooper can be heard repeatedly yelling, “Do not release the dog with his hands up!” However, the officer deployed the dog, and it can be seen in the video attacking Rose.

A trooper can be heard yelling repeatedly, “Get the dog off of him!” and Rose appears to be in pain and yelling “Get it off! Please! Please!” before the attack ends. Rose was treated at a hospital for dog bites.

Rose was charged with failure to comply. A phone number or other contact information for Rose could not immediately located. It’s not clear why he refused to stop for the inspector and police. He told The Columbus Dispatch that he couldn’t talk about why he didn’t stop but, when asked about the video, told the newspaper “I’m just glad that it was recorded. What you saw is what, pretty much, happened.”

The name of the Circleville officer has not been released, and officials in that department have not said if he’ll face any disciplinary action. They also declined to comment on the investigation.

National News

Associated Press

Outdoor deck collapses at an Alabama house, seriously injuring at least 6

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An outdoor deck collapsed at a house in Alabama, seriously injuring at least six people, authorities said. It wasn’t clear how high the deck was or how far people fell when it collapsed Sunday at the home near Lake Martin, a large reservoir northeast of Montgomery that is a popular recreation […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Six slain, 27 wounded by gunfire over a violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has experienced another bloody and violent weekend as six people were fatally shot and 27 others were wounded by gunfire. Officers responded to two dozen separate shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to major incident notifications released Monday. The incidents included the slaying […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Shuwanza Goff, left, speaks with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., as they walk on C...

Associated Press

Biden chooses a longtime Hill aide respected by Republicans as his new legislative affairs director

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is tapping Shuwanza Goff — a veteran congressional aide who also served as his main point of contact to the House at the start of the administration — as his new director of legislative affairs, making her the first Black woman to be the White House’s chief emissary to […]

10 hours ago

A sign asking Ohioans to vote in support of Issue 1 sits above another sign advocating against abor...

Associated Press

Abortion messaging roils debate over Ohio ballot initiative. Backers said it wasn’t about that

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation and fear-mongering. State Issue 1, the sole question on the ballot, calls for raising the threshold for passing future changes to the […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Paddington Place is shut down by police as multiple people were shot at a home on Paddington...

Associated Press

Maryland man charged with hate crimes in parking dispute killings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against a man accused of killing three people and wounding three more in a dispute over parking. The three people shot to death were Latino; the man accused of shooting them is white. Their families have lived on the same street for years and […]

10 hours ago

Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park...

Associated Press

Excavator seen digging in backyard of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators have been digging in the yard at the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann, who was charged earlier this month with killing at least three women and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway. On Sunday, a yellow excavator was seen scooping dirt in the alleged […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Authorities probing why police dog was deployed on man who was surrendering