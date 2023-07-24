Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Connecticut’s governor orders an independent investigation into falsified traffic tickets

Jul 24, 2023, 1:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday ordered an independent investigation into the state police after an audit last month that showed troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021.

Data analysts with the University of Connecticut said t he reports resulted in too many drivers being identified as white. They cautioned, however, that they did not try to determine whether the records were intentionally falsified or were wrong due to carelessness or human error.

Lamont originally asked Connecticut’s chief state’s attorney’s office to look into the discrepancies and said there was no evidence of intentional wrongdoing.

But on Monday, the governor said an independent investigation is needed to “get to the bottom of this and learn how it happened, why it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again.”

The governor’s office said it has appointed Deirdre Daly, a former United States attorney for Connecticut, to lead the investigation.

She and her team have indicated their review could take up to six months or longer to complete, depending on how many people will need to be interviewed and the level of cooperation the investigation receives, Lamont said.

Connecticut State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas said he has ordered all state troopers to cooperate with the investigation.

Police statewide, including local departments, are mandated to submit traffic-stop data to the state, under Connecticut’s 1999 law aimed at preventing racial profiling. The Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at Central Connecticut State University analyzes the data and submits periodic reports, which have shown that officers disproportionately pulled over Black and Hispanic drivers compared with white motorists.

National News

In this photo taken sometime in the early 2000s provided by Kymberly Hobbs, Hobbs poses next to her...

Associated Press

Death of intellectually disabled inmate at Virginia prison drawing FBI scrutiny, document shows

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI is looking into the death of an intellectually disabled inmate at a Virginia prison who’s been identified as “a possible victim of a crime,” the agency said in a document reviewed Monday by The Associated Press, months after a federal lawsuit was filed alleging the man was fatally beaten […]

17 hours ago

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas,...

Associated Press

Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall, setting up a clash with House Republicans who have demanded he come in soon for a closed-door interview. In a two-page letter to Rep. Jim Jordan on Monday, the Justice Department […]

17 hours ago

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freig...

Associated Press

Officer who put woman in a police car hit by a train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer accused of putting a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train did not know the car was parked on the tracks, the officer’s lawyer said in court Monday. While evidence will show Officer Jordan Steinke standing on the railroad tracks during […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida couple pleads guilty to participating in the US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida couple pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jamie Buteau, 50, and Jennifer Buteau, 46, both of Ocala, entered guilty pleas in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records. Jamie Buteau pleaded guilty to a felony offense of assaulting, […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

U of Michigan president condemns antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s president has condemned antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses. President Santa Ono sent an email to students saying the vandalism includes broken windows and “vile, homophobic, and anti-semitic” messages spray-painted onto both houses, including a swastika at one of the locations. “These types of incidents […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Trucks loaded with United Nations humanitarian aid for Syria following a devastating earthqu...

Associated Press

US and major donors demand independent UN aid operation in Syria’s rebel-held northwest

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States said Monday it has joined major donors in demanding that the United Nations be able to deliver aid through a key crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest independently and to everyone in need. That’s a rejection of conditions set by Syria and backed by its ally Russia […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Connecticut’s governor orders an independent investigation into falsified traffic tickets