Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Santa Barbara’s daily, one of California’s oldest, stops publishing after owner declares bankruptcy

Jul 24, 2023, 3:38 PM

REMOVES REFERENCE TO BILLIONAIRE FILE - The Santa Barbara News-Press building is seen on Sept. 5, 2...

REMOVES REFERENCE TO BILLIONAIRE FILE - The Santa Barbara News-Press building is seen on Sept. 5, 2006, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Santa Barbara News-Press, one of California's oldest newspapers, has ceased publishing after its owner declared the 150-year-old publication bankrupt. After floundering for years, the newspaper became an online-only publication in April but its last digital edition was posted Friday, July 21, 2023, when owner Wendy McCaw filed for bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize-winning Santa Barbara News-Press, one of California’s oldest newspapers, has ceased publishing after its owner declared the 150-year-old publication bankrupt.

The newspaper became an online-only publication in April. But its last digital edition was posted Friday when owner Wendy McCaw filed for bankruptcy.

Managing editor Dave Mason broke the news to staff in an email Friday, according to NoozHawk, a digital publication whose executive editor, Tom Bolton, used to lead the News-Press.

“They ran out of money to pay us. They will issue final paychecks when the bankruptcy is approved in court,” Mason wrote to staff.

On Monday, the News-Press’ website was still online, with the most recent stories published Friday. There was no mention that it would cease publishing or that it has declared bankruptcy.

A voicemail message left Monday by The Associated Press in the newsroom’s phone number was not immediately returned.

The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing by Ampersand Publishing, the parent company of the Santa Barbara News-Press, said it has assets of less than $50,000 and debts and estimated liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million, according to federal court records. A meeting of creditors, which number between 200 and 999, is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Anthony Friedman, the lawyer listed for Ampersand Publishing in the bankruptcy filing, did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking comment. McCaw could not be reached.

At its height, the newspaper founded in 1855, had a daily circulation of 45,000 and was published seven days a week, serving Santa Barbara, an upscale city of 90,000 people. Editorial writer Thomas M. Storke won a Pulitzer Prize in 1962 for a series of editorials about the John Birch Society.

McCaw, then a billionaire local philanthropist active on environmental and animal rights issues, bought the daily from The New York Times Co. in October 2000 and a few months later appointed herself and her fiancé, Arthur von Weisenberger, as acting co-publishers.

Six years later, Santa Barbara News-Press Editor Jerry Roberts quit the newspaper along with four other top editors and a columnist to protest moves by McCaw that they said undermined the paper’s credibility. The editors who quit cited the publishers’ meddling in stories, which they said compromised the paper’s ethics. In one example, the editors alleged McCaw was against publishing a story about one editor’s drunken driving arrest and later intervened to stop a second story.

The editors who quit were also upset that McCaw had appointed the paper’s editorial page editor as the acting publisher.

“On one hand you have someone writing editorials and on the other hand editing news stories. There is an inherent conflict,” Don Murphy, who quit as the paper’s managing editor, told the AP at the time.

The paper’s closure “is not a big surprise,” Roberts said Monday. “The paper’s been on a downhill slide for a while.”

“But the fact that the community has lost its only paper is unspeakably sad,” he added.

Santa Barbara, which sits along the coast about 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles, is known for its stunning geography and wineries, attracting tourists and celebrities alike for its mild climate and beautiful views. The nearby town of Montecito was the site of deadly 2018 mudslides that killed 23 people.

About half of registered voters in Santa Barbara County are Democrats while roughly a quarter are Republicans, statistics that mirror the rest of the state. Under McCaw’s leadership, the paper in 2016 was among the few to endorse Republican Donald Trump for president. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won nearly twice as many votes in the county. McCaw personally wrote an editorial endorsing Trump again in 2020.

The community still has a weekly newspaper, The Independent, as well as the digital site Noozhawk. The closest major daily newspapers, though, are now in San Luis Obispo to the north and Los Angeles to the south.

The Press-News’ closure is the latest example of a struggling news media, said Tim Franklin, an expert in local news at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

“We are losing on average two newspapers a week in the U.S.,” Franklin said. “We’re on pace to have lost about a third of all newspapers by 2025.”

Media companies are having to compete with Google, Facebook and Amazon, which are soaking up much of the ad market, and have yet to figure out a profitable business model for local news, he said.

“The local news crisis is happening in every corner of the country, including in affluent cities and suburbs,” he added.

The Los Angeles Times recently announced layoffs and earlier this month sold The San Diego Union-Tribune to MediaNews Group, which owns hundreds of papers around the country.

The Union-Tribune, which covers the second-largest city in California, is now owned by the same chain that owns a slew of Southern California newspapers. The parent company is Alden Global Capital, which has bought up newspapers across the country and faced criticism for slashing budgets and cutting jobs.

In January, the Mail Tribune, one of Oregon’s oldest operating newspapers, shut down, saying declines in advertising spending and difficulty hiring staff precipitated the closure.

The paper-based in Medford, Oregon, stopped producing a print edition in September but continued operating in a digital format until closing.

National News

Associated Press

Ex-USC dean sentenced to home confinement for bribery of Los Angeles County supervisor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former dean at the University of Southern California was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of home confinement on Monday for bribing a Los Angeles County supervisor in exchange for renewal of a lucrative contract. Marilyn Flynn also was ordered to pay $150,000. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer said she […]

19 hours ago

Portland Police respond to a shooting at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Ore....

Associated Press

A maternity ward in Oregon is the scene of fatal gunfire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gunfire erupted in a maternity unit of an Oregon hospital over the weekend, fatally wounding an unarmed security guard and leading to renewed calls Monday to protect health care workers from increasing violence. Gun violence in America has hit supermarkets, churches, a synagogue, schools — and now a birthing center. Police […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Browa...

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Monday for showing bias toward the prosecution. The Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer violated several rules governing judicial conduct during last year’s trial in her actions toward Cruz’s public defenders. The […]

19 hours ago

In this photo taken sometime in the early 2000s provided by Kymberly Hobbs, Hobbs poses next to her...

Associated Press

Death of intellectually disabled inmate at Virginia prison drawing FBI scrutiny, document shows

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI is looking into the death of an intellectually disabled inmate at a Virginia prison who’s been identified as “a possible victim of a crime,” the agency said in a document reviewed Monday by The Associated Press, months after a federal lawsuit was filed alleging the man was fatally beaten […]

19 hours ago

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas,...

Associated Press

Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall, setting up a clash with House Republicans who have demanded he come in soon for a closed-door interview. In a two-page letter to Rep. Jim Jordan on Monday, the Justice Department […]

19 hours ago

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freig...

Associated Press

Officer who put woman in a police car hit by a train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer accused of putting a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train did not know the car was parked on the tracks, the officer’s lawyer said in court Monday. While evidence will show Officer Jordan Steinke standing on the railroad tracks during […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Santa Barbara’s daily, one of California’s oldest, stops publishing after owner declares bankruptcy