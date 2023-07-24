Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress

Jul 24, 2023, 4:36 PM

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas,...

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., arrives as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee holds a hearing to charge that the Justice Department interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall, setting up a clash with House Republicans who have demanded he come in soon for a closed-door interview.

In a two-page letter to Rep. Jim Jordan on Monday, the Justice Department offered to make U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware available before the House Judiciary Committee for a public hearing after the August break as Republicans continue to escalate their ongoing investigation into his handling of the probe into Hunter Biden.

“The Department believes it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from U.S. Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority at a public hearing,” Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote to Jordan.

House Republicans, led by Jordan — chair of the Judiciary Committee — had requested last month for Weiss and nearly a dozen other officials to come in for transcribed interviews with the committee as part of its investigation into claims the Justice Department improperly interfered in the case.

The congressional inquiry was opened after testimony from two IRS agents who worked on the Hunter Biden case detailed what they called a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” and delaying enforcement actions in the months before the 2020 presidential election won by his father. The department and Weiss have vehemently denied the whistleblowers’ claims.

Over the past several weeks, the Justice Department has gone back and forth with the committee, rejecting one of the more explosive claims that Weiss did not have full authority in the lengthy investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings that ended last month with a plea deal that will likely spare Biden from time behind bars.

Uriarte wrote to Jordan earlier this month that due to longstanding department policy, Weiss or any other officials involved in the case would be prohibited from testifying before Congress while the investigation was ongoing. But the committee continued to push for a closed-door interview with Weiss.

The Justice Department, looking to correct the record of what they see as a misrepresentation of the investigation, is now offering for Weiss to come before Congress in a public venue, where he could directly respond to claims of wrongdoing by Republicans.

“U.S. Attorney Weiss is the appropriate person to speak to these issues, as he is both the senior Department official responsible for the investigation as well as the person with direct knowledge of the facts necessary to respond to the assertions in which you have expressed interest,” Uriarte wrote.

The openness to make Weiss available comes as Hunter Biden is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday to officially plead guilty to the federal tax offenses, opening the prosecutor up to providing some testimony in the case.

It is unclear if Jordan will accept the offer for a public hearing.

National News

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freig...

Associated Press

Officer who put woman in a police car hit by a train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer accused of putting a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train did not know the car was parked on the tracks, the officer’s lawyer said in court Monday. While evidence will show Officer Jordan Steinke standing on the railroad tracks during […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida couple pleads guilty to participating in the US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida couple pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jamie Buteau, 50, and Jennifer Buteau, 46, both of Ocala, entered guilty pleas in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records. Jamie Buteau pleaded guilty to a felony offense of assaulting, […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

U of Michigan president condemns antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s president has condemned antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses. President Santa Ono sent an email to students saying the vandalism includes broken windows and “vile, homophobic, and anti-semitic” messages spray-painted onto both houses, including a swastika at one of the locations. “These types of incidents […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Trucks loaded with United Nations humanitarian aid for Syria following a devastating earthqu...

Associated Press

US and major donors demand independent UN aid operation in Syria’s rebel-held northwest

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States said Monday it has joined major donors in demanding that the United Nations be able to deliver aid through a key crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest independently and to everyone in need. That’s a rejection of conditions set by Syria and backed by its ally Russia […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Forest Service says its own burn started wildfire that nearly burned into Los Alamos, New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says its own prescribed burn started a 2022 wildfire that nearly burned into Los Alamos, New Mexico. The Cerro Pelado fire burned across more than 60 square miles (155 square kilometers) and crept within a few miles of the city of Los Alamos and its companion […]

17 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by Louisiana State Police shows police body cam video of Shreveport Poli...

Associated Press

Former Louisiana police officer accused of shooting unarmed Black man faces second criminal charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — State prosecutors have added a second felony charge against a former Louisiana police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed Black man earlier this year. The second criminal charge of felony malfeasance was added Monday as former Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler, who is white, was arraigned on charges of shooting Alonzo […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress