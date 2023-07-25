Close
Saquon Barkley, Giants settle on 1-year deal worth up to $11 million, AP source says

Jul 25, 2023, 5:44 AM

FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is introduced before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley and the Giants settled on a contract for the star running back just in time for training camp, signing a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, a source close to the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants settled on a contract for the star running back just in time for training camp, signing a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, a source close to the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Giants had not announced the signing of the player they had placed the franchise tag on in March.

The deal, which adds $909,000 in incentives to the $10.1 million Barkley will earn playing under the franchise tag, came on the day players reported to training came in New Jersey and a day before they started practice for the 2023 season.

The team and Barkley failed to come to an agreement on a long-term extension by the NFL deadline of Aug. 17. Since the former Penn State star had not signed his tender offer under the franchise tag, he would not have been able to attend training camp. There was speculation he might sit out camp and miss some of the season.

That ended with the signing.

The 26-year-old Barkley ran for a career-best 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season in helping the Giants (9-7-1) make the playoff for the first time since 2016. He also shared the team lead in receptions with 57.

