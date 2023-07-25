Close
These Trader Joe’s cookies may contain rocks. See the products under recall

Jul 25, 2023, 6:46 AM

FILE - Customers walk to a Trader Joe's market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe’s i...

FILE - Customers walk to a Trader Joe's market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe’s is recalling two of its cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Trader Joe’s is recalling two cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday.

The recall impacts Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with “sell by” dates ranging from October 17, 2023 to October 21, 2023.

According to Trader Joe’s, the recalled cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed — but the company is urging consumers to check their cabinets and get a refund.

“If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them,” Trader Joe’s wrote in its announcement, instructing customers to throw away the products or return them to any store for a full refund. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

Lot codes for the recalled products and customer service contact information can be found on Trader Joe’s website.

Trader Joe’s did not specify how the rocks may have made their way into the cookies, and just noted that the company was alerted of the “potential foreign material” by a supplier. The Associated Press reached out to Trader Joe’s for further comment Tuesday.

The Monrovia, California-based chain is privately held by the families that also own Aldi Nord, a German grocer. Trader Joe’s operates around 530 stores in the U.S.

