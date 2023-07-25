Close
LOCAL NEWS

All-Star Week pulls in record-breaking revenue for Seattle hotels

Jul 25, 2023, 9:42 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

Seattle All-Star Week...

Guests stand at the front desk at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

All-Star Week in Seattle was just what the hotels had hoped for, bringing in two days of record-breaking revenues.

Downtown hotels made over $10 million from July 10-11, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

“Weekends like this have an amazing ripple effect as visitor spending benefits so many critical business sectors, from hotels and restaurants to retail, attractions, and transportation, everyone sees a lift,” Visit Seattle CEO and President Tammy Canavan said in a statement.

The average downtown Seattle hotel went for about $350 on the two days with the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game itself.

In downtown Seattle: New I-5 lane close to opening

“We have the opportunity through these high-volume occurrences such as concerts, sporting events, conferences, cruise embarkations and festivals, to turn single-activity-focused travelers into repeat visitors who come back to experience even more of the magical experiences found here in Seattle,” Canavan said.

New records may be coming. The Taylor Swift concerts combined with the Mariners series against the Blue Jays may lead to new records.

Hotels are still relying on special events to try and generate annual revenues as strong as before the pandemic.

Tourism analysts said that cruise season also helps.

