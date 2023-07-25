Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Massachusetts rejects request to discharge radioactive water from closed nuclear plant into bay

Jul 25, 2023, 10:41 AM

FILE - A portion of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is visible beyond houses along the coast of C...

FILE - A portion of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is visible beyond houses along the coast of Cape Cod Bay in Plymouth, Mass., March 30, 2011. Massachusetts environmental regulators have denied a request Monday, July 24, 2023, by the company dismantling a shuttered nuclear power plant to release more than 1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts environmental regulators have denied a request by the company dismantling a shuttered nuclear power plant to release more than 1 million gallons (3.8 million liters) of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay.

The state Department of Environmental Protection’s draft decision issued Monday said it denied Holtec’s request for a permit modification because the discharge from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth would violate a state law that designates the bay as an ocean sanctuary.

The draft will not be finalized until after a public comment period that ends Aug. 25.

Environmentalists and politicians praised the decision.

Release of the treated wastewater would pose a threat to the bay’s environment, human health, the fishing and shellfishing industries, and the economy of the region, Andrew Gottlieb, executive director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, said in a statement.

“Holtec sought to profit at the expense of the people, the environment and economy of Cape Cod and, like most corporate bullies, needed to be told no,” he said.

Holtec promised a transparent decommissioning process when it took over the plant after it stopped generating power in May 2019, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey said.

“In the years since, Holtec has fallen woefully short on this commitment — particularly with regard to its plans to discharge one million gallons of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay, despite vehement opposition from local stakeholders,” he said.

In seeking its permit modification, Holtec said Pilgrim had discharged water into the bay for 50 years while the plant was generating electricity for the region and that environmental studies conducted by the plant operators and Holtec have shown that releasing the wastewater would have little or no environmental impact.

“We are disappointed by the state’s denial of our permit modification for discharge of treated water from Pilgrim Station that is well within established, safe limits,” Holtec said in a statement.

The company is also awaiting a pending decision on the issue from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“This process has already delayed the completion of the project for an additional four years, impacted the workforce on site and further changes when the site can be returned to be an economic driver for the Plymouth community,” the statement said.

Pilgrim was a boiling water reactor. Water constantly circulated through the reactor vessel and nuclear fuel, converting it to steam to spin the turbine. The water was cooled and recirculated, picking up radioactive contamination.

There are alternatives to discharging the water into the bay, including evaporation and trucking it off site for treatment and eventual discharge.

National News

FILE - A poster photo of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed stands i...

Associated Press

Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday. Trevor Reed was injured several weeks ago, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge blocks Biden administration’s policy limiting asylum for migrants but delays enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Dennis Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez...

Associated Press

Aaron Hernandez brother faces new charges amid concerns over threats, visits to UConn, Brown

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is behind bars after a woman close to him told police she was worried he was planning a school shooting. Dennis Hernandez, a former football player at UConn, was shocked with a stun gun and arrested by police July […]

11 hours ago

FILE - International Monetary Fund Director of the Research Department Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas sp...

Associated Press

IMF global economic outlook sees slight growth, but inflation still a drag

WASHINGTON (AP) — Global growth will see a slight improvement compared to previous International Monetary Fund projections but “many challenges still cloud the horizon, and it is too early to celebrate,” the organization’s chief economist said Tuesday. IMF economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas gave his assessment as the organization projected that global economic growth will slow to […]

11 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and ...

Associated Press

New Biden rule would make government websites and apps more accessible to people with disabilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration proposed new regulations Tuesday to make state and local government websites and apps for services like libraries, parking, transit and court records more accessible for people with disabilities. The new Justice Department rule would establish certain accessibility standards for websites and app-based services maintained by state and local governments, […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Ammon Bundy glances toward the prosecution table during a pause in his trial to clarify a li...

Associated Press

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses defamation case and faces millions of dollars in fines

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A far-right activist who led the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon now must pay millions of dollars in damages after a hospital in Idaho won a defamation lawsuit against them. The lawsuit by St. Luke’s Regional Health accused Ammon Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez of making defamatory […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Massachusetts rejects request to discharge radioactive water from closed nuclear plant into bay