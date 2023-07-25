Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

I-90 lane restrictions between Issaquah, Preston this week

Jul 25, 2023, 4:31 PM

I-90 lane restriction Preston...

Drivers traveling westbound on I-90 will have a single lane restriction between Preston and Issaquah through Thursday evening. (Washington State Department of Transportation/Flickr)

(Washington State Department of Transportation/Flickr)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 90 will have a single-lane restriction between Preston and Issaquah through Thursday at 9 p.m. This will allow contractors to continue round-the-clock repairs on the East Fork Issaquah Creek Bridge.

When this section of I-90 was built in the 1970s, a retaining wall was built near milepost 19 to cap an old coal mine. However, over the years that mine has collected water, which eventually seeped under I-90. This caused the concrete pavement to crack. Contractor crews built a new drainage system to keep the water away from the roadway before replacing the damaged pavement.

More from Nate Connors: Free shuttle service returns to Seattle’s waterfront

Over the past year, this section of highway has seen lane restrictions often resulting in three to four-mile backups during peak hours. A few more multi-day closures are needed to complete this project, which is expected to wrap up this fall.

Drivers should plan for delays, seek alternate routes, travel during non-peak hours, or work from home this week if possible.

Local News

sea-tac...

Frank Sumrall

Sea-Tac reveals Monday was busiest day in history

The busiest day in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's history wasn't a holiday, but just a summer Monday (July 24).

20 hours ago

speed enforcement cameras...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle cracking down on street racing with speed enforcement cameras

The ordinance is set to kickstart plans to install speed enforcement cameras in key areas of the city of Seattle.  

20 hours ago

child pornography tacoma...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma resident charged with producing child pornography

A 27-year-old Tacoma resident charged with allegedly producing child pornography by the Department of Justice.

20 hours ago

seattle fires...

KIRO 7 News Staff

7 fires in 7 days: Fire officials seeing rise in arsons in Seattle

Seattle firefighters say they’re seeing a rise in intentionally set fires in the city after seven arsons in seven days.

20 hours ago

seattle human trafficking...

Frank Sumrall

Two teens arrested for human trafficking in Seattle

Officers received a 911 call from a father who stated his 18-year-old daughter was being held against her will in the Mt. Baker neighborhood.

20 hours ago

Seattle All-Star Week...

Bill Kaczaraba

All-Star Week pulls in record-breaking revenue for Seattle hotels

All-Star Week in Seattle was just what local hotels had hoped for, bringing in two days of record-breaking revenues.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

I-90 lane restrictions between Issaquah, Preston this week