I-90 lane restrictions between Issaquah, Preston this week

Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 90 will have a single-lane restriction between Preston and Issaquah through Thursday at 9 p.m. This will allow contractors to continue round-the-clock repairs on the East Fork Issaquah Creek Bridge.

When this section of I-90 was built in the 1970s, a retaining wall was built near milepost 19 to cap an old coal mine. However, over the years that mine has collected water, which eventually seeped under I-90. This caused the concrete pavement to crack. Contractor crews built a new drainage system to keep the water away from the roadway before replacing the damaged pavement.

Over the past year, this section of highway has seen lane restrictions often resulting in three to four-mile backups during peak hours. A few more multi-day closures are needed to complete this project, which is expected to wrap up this fall.

Drivers should plan for delays, seek alternate routes, travel during non-peak hours, or work from home this week if possible.

