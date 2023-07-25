Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Former Tennessee police officer sues after department rescinds job offer because he has HIV

Jul 25, 2023, 12:31 PM | Updated: 12:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A former Memphis police officer of the year has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Nashville Police Department, claiming it violated federal law by rescinding a job offer after learning he has HIV.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court in Nashville, said the officer presented a letter from his health care provider showing that his HIV status should not disqualify him from employment. The officer, identified only by the pseudonym John Doe, has successfully suppressed the virus with medication and that his viral load is undetectable, according to the letter.

“Undetectable means un-transmittable,” the letter states. It adds that, “He remains in great health and this virus will not and has not ever effected his job performance or duties.”

Nashville’s legal department has not yet been served with the lawsuit and declined to comment on the case, associate director Allison Bussell said in an email Tuesday.

The department previously defended the decision to rescind Doe’s offer of employment in a position statement to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2021. It explains that the city’s charter requires all police officer candidates to meet the physical requirements for admission to the U.S. Army or Navy. Those regulations exclude people with HIV from enlisting and are currently the subject of a separate lawsuit by Lambda Legal.

According to Doe’s lawsuit, which was also brought by Lambda Legal, he began working as a Memphis police officer in 2017. In 2019, when his wife got a job in Nashville, he sought employment with the Metro Nashville Police Department. He was offered a job in February 2020 contingent upon a successful medical exam. When a blood test turned up his HIV status, the department rescinded the job offer. He appealed and lost.

Doe then filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. He received a notice of right to sue this past April. In the meantime, Nashville voted to amend its charter to remove the requirement that a police recruit comply with the U.S. military standards, although Lambda Legal attorney Jose Abrigo said in an interview Tuesday that the change has not yet been implemented.

Doe currently works as an officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to the lawsuit. He is seeking a court order to require Nashville police to hire him at the same salary and position he would have occupied if his employment offer had not been rescinded, including lost wages and other benefits. He also is seeking a damage award and legal fees. And he wants a court order preventing Nashville police from refusing to employ officers because they are HIV-positive.

National News

FILE - The logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma is displayed outside its offices on May 8, 2...

Associated Press

Court says OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy and protections for Sackler family members can move ahead

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can start executing a settlement that protects members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids, a court ruled Tuesday. The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York allows the company’s transformation to start. Under a deal reached […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, speaks during a news conference at...

Associated Press

Oklahoma attorney general joins lawsuit over tribal gambling agreements, criticizes GOP governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new Republican attorney general accused Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday of failing to follow state law and said he’s stepping into a long running legal dispute over tribal gambling agreements Stitt signed in 2020. In a letter and personal phone call to the fellow Republican, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said […]

13 hours ago

Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park...

Associated Press

Investigators pore over evidence from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer as search ends

NEW YORK (AP) — An intense police search of the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann is now complete, authorities said Tuesday as they ended a 12-day hunt for evidence that involved ripping up the yard and the discovery of basement vault containing hundreds of weapons kept by the man accused of killing at least […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., Frid...

Associated Press

3 found dead in car at North Carolina gas station are identified as Marines stationed nearby

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) — Three men who were found dead over the weekend at a North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals stationed at nearby Camp Lejeune, the U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday. Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office found the three men unresponsive Sunday morning in a privately owned […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Hugh Carter Jr., the cousin who helped organize Jimmy Carter’s ‘Peanut Brigade,’ has died

ATLANTA (AP) — Hugh “Sonny” Carter Jr., who helped organize the “Peanut Brigade” that helped elect his cousin Jimmy to the White House and later enforced the president’s frugal ways in the West Wing, has died. He was 80. The Carter Center, the 39th president’s post-White House organization for advocating democracy and fighting disease in […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, M...

Associated Press

Ohio marijuana legalization question falls short on signatures for fall ballot, gets 10 more days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposal to legalize adult use of marijuana in Ohio fell short Tuesday of the signatures it needed to make the fall statewide ballot. Backers will have 10 days to gather more. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose determined the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol was short by 679 of […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Former Tennessee police officer sues after department rescinds job offer because he has HIV