Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Court says OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy and protections for Sackler family members can move ahead

Jul 25, 2023, 12:46 PM

FILE - The logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma is displayed outside its offices on May 8, 2...

FILE - The logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma is displayed outside its offices on May 8, 2007, in Stamford, Conn. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can start executing a settlement that protects members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids, a court ruled Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can start executing a settlement that protects members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids, a court ruled Tuesday.

The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York allows the company’s transformation to start.

Under a deal reached last year with thousands of state and local government entities, the company is to become a new entity with its profits being used to fight the opioid epidemic. And Sackler family members are to pay up to $6 billion over time.

The Purdue deal is one of the bigger ones in a series of corporate opioid settlements worth a total of more than $50 billion so far. Unlike most of them, it includes funds for people who were victims of the crisis and their families.

In exchange, the members of the wealthy Sackler family, who are not themselves seeking bankruptcy protections, are to be shielded from lawsuits.

A 2nd Circuit panel approved the deal in May. By then, the main remaining objector was the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, which says the Sacklers should not have legal protections.

The trustee has said in court filings that it intends to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case. The deadline for that request is Aug. 28.

But the 2nd Circuit said Tuesday that it would not hold back the settlement from being enacted. The bankruptcy trustee could now ask the top court to put the settlement plan on hold.

The trustee, an arm of the federal Department of Justice, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. Purdue Pharma didn’t immediately comment.

The trustee warned the 2nd Circuit in the filing that if it did not keep Purdue’s transformation on hold, it might be too late, saying in a filing that “the plan proponents will act swiftly to consummate the plan” in an effort to make the objections moot.

Opioids have been linked to more than 70,000 fatal overdoses annually in the U.S. in recent years. Most of those are from fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, but the crisis widened in the early 2000s as OxyContin and other powerful prescription painkillers became prevalent.

National News

Associated Press

Judge vacates desertion conviction for former US soldier captured in Afghanistan

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday vacated the military conviction of Bowe Bergdahl, a former U.S. Army soldier who pleaded guilty to desertion after he left his post and was captured in Afghanistan and tortured by the Taliban. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in Washington says that military […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A man tried to sail from California to Mexico. He was rescued, but abandoned boat drifted to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A boat that washed ashore in Hawaii last week has been identified as belonging to a California mariner who ran into trouble while sailing from San Diego to Guadalupe, Mexico, seven months ago. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the owner of the boat sent a distress call on Dec. 12, 2022, KHON-TV […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Man suspected of shooting and injuring Dallas-area doctor was then shot and injured by police

CEDAR HILL, Texas (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and injuring a doctor at a Dallas-area medical building was shot and injured Tuesday by police officers after his vehicle was involved in crash with another vehicle and officers could see he had a long gun, police said. Police in Cedar Hill, located just southwest […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A hung jury means a Georgia man jailed for 10 years must wait longer for a verdict on murder charges

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A man who has been jailed in Georgia for 10 years while awaiting trial for a 2013 drive-by shooting that killed two people and injured others will have to keep waiting for a verdict. A Dougherty County jury was dismissed Monday after being unable to reach a verdict in Maurice Jimmerson’s […]

16 hours ago

Workers assemble large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Ea...

Associated Press

Putting a floating barrier in the Rio Grande to stop migrants is new. The idea isn’t.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — In the final months of the Trump administration, a new plan to seal off the United States’ southern border started gaining steam: a floating water barrier to discourage migrants from trying to cross from Mexico. The idea never materialized. But three years later, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has put it […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The federal courthouse stands in Fargo, N.D., June 19, 2023. A federal judge has sentenced t...

Associated Press

Decades in prison for 3 sentenced in North Dakota fentanyl trafficking probe

A federal judge has sentenced three more men charged in connection with an alleged international fentanyl trafficking operation. U.S. Chief District Court Judge Peter Welte on Tuesday sentenced extradited from Panama to the U.S. in 2017. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to charges including drug conspiracy and money laundering. On Monday, Welte sentenced Jason Joey […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Court says OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy and protections for Sackler family members can move ahead