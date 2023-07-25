Tacoma resident charged with producing child pornography

A 27-year-old Tacoma resident charged with allegedly producing child pornography by the Department of Justice is appearing in U.S. District Court in Tacoma Tuesday, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

The suspect, Demitri Super, is currently being detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac. Production of child pornography is punishable up to 30 years in prison with a minimum of 15 years served.

“According to records filed in the case, a foreign law enforcement organization contacted the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Computer Crimes Center about a Skype video showing the rape of an infant,” the Department of Justice wrote in a prepared statement. “HSI quickly worked to identify the person in the video and agents interviewed and arrested Super today. The victim child has been identified and the parents have been notified.”

This case is under the umbrella of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The project, launched by the Department of Justice, started in 2006.

The case is being investigated by HSI and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hampton.

Last week, on July 20, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced a Spokane resident, 42-year-old Dannie Paul Bowling, to 216 months in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Bowling previously pleaded guilty in January, with Rice ordering Bowling to pay $6,000 in victim-related special assessments and to be federally supervised for life after his prison sentence is completed.