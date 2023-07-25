Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Colorado businessman gets over 5 years in prison for ‘We Build The Wall’ fundraiser fraud

Jul 25, 2023, 3:10 PM

Colorado businessman Timothy Shea stands outside Manhattan federal court after he was sentenced on ...

Colorado businessman Timothy Shea stands outside Manhattan federal court after he was sentenced on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. Shea was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for his role in a scheme to siphon hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser that collected $25 million in donations. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Larry Neumeister)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman convicted of fraudulently siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser that raised $25 million to build a wall along the U.S. southern border was sentenced Tuesday to five years and three months in prison.

Timothy Shea was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Analisa Torres, who presided over an October trial that ended with his conviction on charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction of justice. A trial earlier in 2022 had ended when a jury deadlocked on charges.

Shea, 52, of Castle Rock, Colorado, also was ordered to forfeit $1.8 million and to pay restitution of an equal amount.

Shea was charged three years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Trump pardoned Bannon in early 2021 while two others pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in New York state court, has pleaded not guilty.

Torres said Shea and the others not only cheated donors but also “hurt us all” by damaging faith in the country’s political system by capitalizing on those who believed that building a wall would help secure the nation’s borders.

She noted that donors who testified at trial included a longtime Army veteran and a teacher whose deceased husband had worked as a border agent.

Before the sentence was announced, Shea told the judge that he regretted “all of the ‘We Build The Wall’ stuff.”

He asked for leniency, saying his wife and teenage children needed him at home.

Prosecutors said Shea pocketed $180,000 in a fundraiser that promised donors that 100% of the money raised would go toward building the wall.

Shea owns an energy drink company, Winning Energy, whose cans have featured a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claim to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears.”

In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Shea abused the trust of donors when he “stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to line his own pockets, and attempted to obstruct the federal investigation of his criminal conduct.”

The scheme began after late 2018, when hundreds of thousands of donors began pouring millions into the campaign to build a wall.

Earlier this year, Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato were sentenced after pleading guilty to charges in the case. Kolfage, 41, of Miramar Beach, Florida, received four years and three months in prison while Andrew Badolato, 58, of Cocoa, Florida, was sentenced to three years in prison.

National News

Carlos Dominguez appears at Yolo Superior Court in Woodland, Calif., on Monday, July 24, 2023. The ...

Associated Press

Attorney for ex-student charged in California stabbing deaths says he’s not mentally fit for trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former student charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of two people and attempted murder of a third near a Northern California university has not showered in the nearly three months he’s been in jail, goes days without eating and believes he will return to classes, his attorney said Tuesday. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado students at private career school that lost accreditation get federal loan relief

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The federal government will forgive loans for thousands of Colorado students who attended a private career school that lost accreditation and advertised with misleading data on alumni job placement and earnings that was more rosy than realistic, federal and state officials announced Tuesday. CollegeAmerica, owned by Salt Lake City-based Center for […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A Chase bank branch is seen through glass on Jan. 11, 2016, in New York. An unexplained outa...

Associated Press

Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network

An unexplained outage at Chase Bank has led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain. Zelle said on Twitter that its network is functioning normally and pointed a finger at Chase, saying the bank was experiencing trouble with payment processing. “The rest of the Zelle network […]

15 hours ago

This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday...

Associated Press

Small funnel cloud over US Capitol turns into viral photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Observant visitors to the area around the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon were treated to a unusual sight: the unmistakable shape of a funnel cloud extending diagonally from the sky and seemingly almost reaching the tip of the Capitol dome itself. The funnel cloud never touched down on the ground and […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Jen Easterly, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastruc...

Associated Press

Head of US cybersecurity agency sees progress on election security, with more work needed for 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Efforts to protect the nation’s election systems have grown exponentially since the 2016 presidential election, but more is needed to defend the integrity and resiliency of the election process ahead of next year’s vote, the head of the nation’s cybersecurity agency said Tuesday. Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and […]

15 hours ago

A person tries to cool off in the shade Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Frank...

Associated Press

Phoenix could get a mild break from the extreme heat, as record spell nears the 30-day mark

PHOENIX (AP) — Longtime Phoenix residents know that sweltering Julys are to be expected, but no one could have predicted the brutal heat wave that has enveloped the country’s fifth largest city this summer. Phoenix this month shattered its record for consecutive days in which the temperature reached at least 110 degrees (43 Celsius), standing […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Colorado businessman gets over 5 years in prison for ‘We Build The Wall’ fundraiser fraud