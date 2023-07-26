Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Families sue to block Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for kids

Jul 25, 2023, 6:54 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Families of transgender children on Tuesday sued to block a new Missouri law banning gender-affirming health care for minors from taking effect as scheduled on Aug. 28.

The law will prohibit Missouri health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 would be able to continue to receive those treatments.

Missouri’s Planned Parenthood clinics had been ramping up available appointments and holding pop-up clinics to start patients on treatments ahead of the law taking effect.

Lawyers sued on behalf of three families of transgender minors, doctors and two LGBTQ+ organizations. They asked a Cole County judge to temporarily block the law as the court challenge against it plays out.

Lambda Legal attorney Nora Huppert in a statement said letting the law take effect “would deny adolescent transgender Missourians access to evidence-based treatment supported by the overwhelming medical consensus.”

“This law is not just harmful and cruel; it is life-threatening,” Huppert said.

Most adults will still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid won’t cover it and prisoners’ access to surgeries will be limited.

Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who tried to ban minors’ access to gender-affirming health care through rule change but dropped the effort when the law passed, is responsible for defending the legislation in court.

“There are zero FDA approvals of puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to treat gender dysphoria in children,” Bailey said in a statement. “We’re not going to let left-wing ideologues experiment on children here in the state of Missouri.”

The FDA approved puberty blockers 30 years ago to treat children with precocious puberty — a condition that causes sexual development to begin much earlier than usual. Sex hormones — synthetic forms of estrogen and testosterone — were approved decades ago to treat hormone disorders or as birth control pills.

The FDA has not approved the medications specifically to treat gender-questioning youth, but they have been used for many years for that purpose “off label,” a common and accepted practice for many medical conditions. Doctors who treat trans patients say those decades of use are proof the treatments are not experimental.”

Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans on gender-affirming care for minors and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately. Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year.

National News

Missy Nester owner of the The Welch News sits in front of the now closed office on Wednesday, May 3...

Associated Press

‘It was like a heartbeat’: Residents at a loss after newspaper shutters in declining coal county

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Months after Missy Nester ended The Welch News’ 100-year run, she can barely stand to walk through the office doors of the newspaper her mother taught her to read with growing up in West Virginia’s southern coalfields. It’s still too painful. The Welch News owner and publisher’s desk is covered with […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinn...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s guilty plea is on the horizon, and so are a fresh set of challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, faced new challenges on the eve of a scheduled court appearance Wednesday in which he’s set to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors on tax and gun charges. On Capitol Hill, where Republicans are ramping up their investigations of the president and his son, the […]

22 hours ago

FILE - This photo shows the Cigna logo at the headquarters of the health insurer Cigna Corp., in Ph...

Associated Press

Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that health insurance giant Cigna used a computer algorithm to automatically reject hundreds of thousands of patient claims without examining them individually as required by California law. The class-action lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Sacramento, says Cigna Corp. and Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. […]

22 hours ago

FILE - A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stand at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne...

Associated Press

As Twitter fades to X, TikTok steps up with new text-based posts

The same day Elon Musk abruptly dropped Twitter’s name and bird logo as part of its supposed transition to an “anything app” called X, TikTok impishly announced it will begin letting its users post — you guessed it — text-based messages. The popular Chinese-owned app, best known for lip-synced dances, often farcical “challenges” and other […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas football lineman charged in connection with alleged bomb threat

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas football offensive lineman Joseph Krause made his first court appearance Tuesday after he was charged with allegedly making a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a stadium. Krause has been charged with making an aggravated criminal threat Monday. The university stadium and two other sports complexes were […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Golden Fire in southern Oregon burns dozens of homes and cuts 911 service

BONANZA, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that started over the weekend in southern Oregon has burned dozens of homes and caused area residents to lose 911 service and internet, state officials said Tuesday. The Oregon State Fire Marshal said preliminary damage assessments from the Golden Fire east of Klamath Falls showed that 43 residences near […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Families sue to block Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for kids