Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Asian markets are mixed ahead of what traders hope will be a final Fed rate hike

Jul 25, 2023, 11:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of what traders hope will be the Federal Reserve’s final increase in this interest rate cycle.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Oil prices retreated.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% on Tuesday after companies reported bigger profits than expected.

On Wednesday, investors expect the Fed to raise its key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to a 22-year high. They hope the U.S. central bank can manage a “soft landing,” extinguishing inflation while avoiding a recession.

“This could be the last rate hike for the Fed” as inflation pressures ease, Brad Bernstein of UBS Wealth Management said in a report. Bernstein said central banks in Europe and Japan also are “near their pivot points” on their own rate hike cycles.

Meanwhile, traders waited to see how China’s ruling Communist Party will carry out its promise to shore up sluggish economic growth. The ruling party has pledged to support entrepreneurs and the struggling real estate industry but gave no details.

That leaves “room for disappointment if the stimulus details were to lack conviction,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.6% to 19,309.22, giving up part of Tuesday’s 4.1% surge following the Chinese announcement. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.6% to 3,216.21. It rose 2.1% the previous session.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose less than 0.1% to 32,688.91 while Kospi in Seoul lost 1.7% to 2,591.70.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 7,395.30 after the government reported Australian inflation eased to 5.4% in June from the previous month’s 5.5%, reducing pressure on the central bank for another interest rate hike to cool upward pressure on prices.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.7% at 66,802.74. Bangkok declined while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,567.46 for its highest close since early April 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 35,438.07. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6% to 14,144.56.

General Electric rallied 6.3% rally after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its forecasts for full-year revenue and profit.

Another industrial giant, 3M, rose 5.3% after the maker of Scotch-Brite and Post-It raised its forecast for profits for the full year due to cost cutting. Home builder PulteGroup climbed 6.2% after reporting stronger profit for the spring than expected.

Alaska Air Group fell 9.7% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue. Analysts said investors may have been disappointed with its financial forecasts for the current quarter.

About 30% of the companies in the S&P 500 are due to report earnings this week.

The U.S. job market has remained unexpectedly strong, which has allowed U.S. households to keep spending and propping up the economy. A report on Tuesday showed confidence among U.S. consumers rose by more than economists expected.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 48 cents to $79.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 89 cents the previous session to $79.63. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, sank 49 cents to $82.76 per barrel in London. It gained 90 cents the previous session to $83.64.

The dollar declined to 140.88 yen from Tuesday’s 141.04 yen. The euro gained to $1.1066 from $1.1045.

World

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prim...

Associated Press

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the tiny kingdom of Tonga on Wednesday, as the United States continues to increase its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific while China’s influence in the region grows. Home to just over 100,000 people, Tonga last year was the site of a massive volcanic eruption […]

24 hours ago

Riot police tries to clear demonstrators with a water canon during a protest against plans by Netan...

Associated Press

Israeli doctors walk off the job, and more strikes may loom after a law weakening courts passed

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israeli doctors walked off their jobs, labor leaders threatened a general strike and senior justices rushed home from a trip abroad on Tuesday, a day after the government’s approval of a law that weakens the country’s Supreme Court. Critics say the legislation will erode the system of checks and balances. […]

24 hours ago

This undated handout photo shows Daniel Duggan, right and his wife, Saffrine, pose for a photo. Dan...

Associated Press

US pilot accused of illegally training Chinese aviators postpones Sydney extradition hearing

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former United States military pilot’s Sydney extradition hearing on U.S. charges, including that he illegally trained Chinese aviators, was postponed Tuesday while authorities investigate the role of an Australian spy agency in his arrest. Boston-born Dan Duggan, 54, was arrested by Australian police in October near his home, in Orange, […]

24 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady ahead of Big Tech profit reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting Tuesday as Wall Street waits to hear from some of its most influential companies, and whether their huge rally this year was justified. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in morning trading, near its highest level in more than 15 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up […]

2 days ago

Teachers Laura Nickel, right, and Max Teske pose for a photograph after an interview with The Assoc...

Associated Press

Two teachers called out far-right activities at their German school. Then they had to leave town.

BURG, Germany (AP) — Two teachers in eastern Germany tried to counter the far-right activities of students at their small town high school. They counseled bullies who threatened to beat up immigrant classmates. They gave more lessons about their country’s Nazi past. They invited in a Black rapper to talk about mutual respect. None of […]

2 days ago

A family takes a selfie by the rings of the Olympic Games in front of the Paris townhall , Saturday...

Associated Press

Extremist attacks wounded Paris. Here’s why the city turned to the 2024 Olympics to heal

PARIS (AP) — For the mayor of Paris, the city’s journey to next year’s Olympic Games included an epiphany born of brutality: the slaughter of 17 people by gunmen acting in the names of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Anne Hidalgo says the 2015 attacks at a provocative satirical newspaper and a kosher Parisian […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Stock market today: Asian markets are mixed ahead of what traders hope will be a final Fed rate hike