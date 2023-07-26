Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street

Jul 26, 2023, 5:36 AM | Updated: 6:54 am

Emergency responders battle flames as a large construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednes...

Emergency responders battle flames as a large construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in New York. (WABC via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(WABC via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A towering construction crane caught fire high above the west side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, then lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below.

Four people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse,” the Democrat said, noting that the street at that hour of the morning is often filled with pedestrians, cars and buses.

The fire atop the 54-story building was reported around 7:25 a.m. Photos and videos posted on social media showed flames bursting from the car of a crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street. The crane’s arm, which was carrying a 16-ton load, snapped off after the fire had been burning for a period of time.

The person operating the crane tried to put out the fire as it spread, but then had to flee to safety, according to Fire Department First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer.

Firefighters stationed on a roof deck of another building used hoses to battle the blaze. Surrounding streets were closed to traffic.

The fire’s cause was being investigated.

The location is near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and an entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, which carries auto traffic to and from New Jersey under the Hudson River.

National News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in W...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani is not disputing that he made false statements about Georgia election workers

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is not disputing that he made public comments about two Georgia election workers that were false, but contends his words are constitutionally protected statements, according to a court filing. That assertion by Giuliani, who as part of Donald Trump’s legal team tried to overturn 2020 presidential election results in battleground […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2...

Associated Press

Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s expected move Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy. Mortgage rates, which have surged since the Fed began lifting rates in March 2022, could rise further. So could rates on credit cards and some business loans. Perhaps […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Vermont-based Phish to play 2 shows to benefit flood recovery efforts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Phish will play two special shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York. The band, which was formed in Vermont in 1983, says on its website that it will play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Associated Press

Biden’s son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter arrived Wednesday at a federal court where he is expected to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit possessing a gun as a drug user in a deal with the Justice Department that’s likely to spare him time behind bars. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen […]

7 hours ago

Missy Nester owner of the The Welch News sits in front of the now closed office on Wednesday, May 3...

Associated Press

‘It was like a heartbeat’: Residents at a loss after newspaper shutters in declining coal county

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Months after Missy Nester ended The Welch News’ 100-year run, she can barely stand to walk through the office doors of the newspaper her mother taught her to read with growing up in West Virginia’s southern coalfields. It’s still too painful. The Welch News owner and publisher’s desk is covered with […]

1 day ago

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinn...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s guilty plea is on the horizon, and so are a fresh set of challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, faced new challenges on the eve of a scheduled court appearance Wednesday in which he’s set to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors on tax and gun charges. On Capitol Hill, where Republicans are ramping up their investigations of the president and his son, the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street