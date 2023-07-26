Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Mother of missing Oakley Carlson admits to identity theft

Jul 26, 2023, 6:47 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

There are new details in a theft plea deal involving the mother of a missing Grays Harbor County girl.

Jordan Bowers admitted to three counts of identity theft and one count of theft on Monday. Bowers was arrested in January moments after she was released from prison.

Bower and Andrew Carlson are the parents of Oakley Carlson. The now 7-year-old was last seen in February of 2021. Oakley’s supporters want her parents held responsible for her disappearance.

Detectives said Bowers and Carlson have not cooperated in their search for Oakley.

Neither has been charged in her disappearance. But both were convicted of child endangerment for exposing their other children to drugs.

Local News

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during a debut for employees...

Associated Press

Boeing loses $149 million as the plane maker pushes production increases

Boeing flipped to a $149 million loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggled with higher costs in both its airline and defense business.

10 hours ago

tuberculosis pierce released...

L.B. Gilbert

Pierce County woman isolated for tuberculosis released from home detention

The Pierce County woman arrested in June for defying a judge's orders to medicate her Tuberculosis has now been released after being cured.

10 hours ago

flooding sea-tac traveler...

L.B. Gilbert

Travelers disrupted by flooding at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday

A gate at Seattle Tacoma International Airport was shut down due to flooding and is expected to reopen Wednesday morning.

10 hours ago

(Photo from Christoph Webb via AP)...

Associated Press

Deer take refuge near wind turbines as fire scorches Washington state land

Bjorn Hedges drove around the two wind farms he manages the morning after a wildfire raced through. At many of the massive turbines he saw deer: does and fawns that had found refuge on gravel pads at the base of the towers, some of the only areas left untouched amid an expanse of blackened earth.

10 hours ago

sea-tac...

Frank Sumrall

Sea-Tac reveals Monday was busiest day in history

The busiest day in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's history wasn't a holiday, but just a summer Monday (July 24).

1 day ago

speed enforcement cameras...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle cracking down on street racing with speed enforcement cameras

The ordinance is set to kickstart plans to install speed enforcement cameras in key areas of the city of Seattle.  

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Mother of missing Oakley Carlson admits to identity theft