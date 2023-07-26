Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Biden chooses former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration

Jul 26, 2023, 8:57 AM | Updated: 9:08 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration.

If confirmed, O’Malley would run one of the biggest social programs in the nation and grapple with the surrounding uncertainty over its funding. Roughly 70 million people — including retirees, disabled people and children — receive Social Security benefits.

“Governor O’Malley is a lifelong public servant who has spent his career making government more accessible and transparent, while keeping the American people at the heart of his work,” Biden said in a statement. “As Governor, he made government work more effectively across his administration and enhanced the way millions of people accessed critical services.”

O’Malley served as Maryland’s governor from 2007 to 2015 and was Baltimore mayor for two terms. He also ran as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2016 but has ruled out running in the future.

The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released in March says the program’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in about 10 years.

If the fund is depleted, the government will be able to pay only 80% of scheduled benefits, the report said.

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, said her organization “applauds the nomination of Governor O’Malley, a longtime Social Security champion.”

“Like President Biden, O’Malley supports expanding Social Security’s modest benefits, not cutting them.”

Last October, the agency announced that Social Security recipients would get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase prompted by record-high inflation.

Social Security is financed by payroll taxes collected from workers and their employers. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $160,200, up from $147,000 in 2022.

National News

Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj....

Associated Press

Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims. Retired Maj. David Grusch’s highly anticipated testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee was Congress’ latest foray into the world of UAPs […]

9 hours ago

Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, appears in the court of Judge James Brady on charges of criminal sexual conduct...

Associated Press

Michigan urologist to stand trial on sexual assault charges connected to youth hockey physicals

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A doctor who authorities say spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota will stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted patients. Zvi Levran faces 22 counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving 10 former hockey players. He denies any wrongdoing. […]

9 hours ago

FILE - A sign encouraging voters to vote absentee in light of COVID-19 precautions rests on the gro...

Associated Press

Mississippi can’t restrict absentee voting assistance this year, US judge says as he blocks law

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge blocked a new Mississippi law that would set criminal penalties for some people who help others with absentee voting — a ruling that comes as absentee ballots are already available in party primaries for governor and other state offices. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate wrote in his order […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors oppose a defense request to exhume the body of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s father

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday opposed a request by lawyers for the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman to exhume the body of his father for the purpose of proving paternity. Robert Bowers’ lawyers want the body exhumed for a DNA test after prosecutors raised questions about paternity during Bowers’ trial for the 2018 massacre at […]

9 hours ago

People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Mon...

Associated Press

6 days after fuel spill reported, most in Tennessee city still can’t drink the tap water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — It’s been six days since residents of a Tennessee city were told that diesel fuel spilled into a local reservoir, and most of them still can’t drink their tap water. Many of the 40,000 people who live and work in the Memphis suburb of Germantown remained under an order Wednesday to […]

9 hours ago

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during a debut for employees...

Associated Press

Boeing loses $149 million as the plane maker pushes production increases

Boeing flipped to a $149 million loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggled with higher costs in both its airline and defense business.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Biden chooses former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration