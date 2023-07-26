Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Forensic scientist Henry Lee defends work after being found liable for falsifying evidence

Jul 26, 2023, 10:49 AM | Updated: 12:08 pm

FILE - Forensic scientist Henry Lee testifies during a murder trial on Sept. 15, 2003, in Durham, N...

FILE - Forensic scientist Henry Lee testifies during a murder trial on Sept. 15, 2003, in Durham, N.C. A federal judge on Friday, July 21, 2023, has found famed forensic scientist Henry Lee liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that sent two men to prison, one for more than three decades, for a crime they did not commit. (Bill Willcox/The Herald-Sun via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Bill Willcox/The Herald-Sun via AP, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Famed forensic scientist Henry Lee defended his work and reputation Wednesday after a federal judge found him liable last week in a lawsuit for fabricating evidence in a murder trial that sent two innocent men to prison for decades.

Ralph “Ricky” Birch and Shawn Henning were convicted in the Dec. 1, 1985, slaying of Everett Carr, based in part on testimony about what Lee said were bloodstains on a towel found in the 65-year-old victim’s home in New Milford, 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.

A judge vacated the felony murder convictions in 2020, and the men filed a federal wrongful conviction lawsuit naming Lee, eight police investigators and the town of New Milford.

U.S. District Court Judge Victor Bolden ruled last Friday that there was no evidence Lee ever conducted any blood tests on the towel. After Bolden granted a motion for summary judgement against Lee, the only outstanding issue for a jury in his case will be the amount of damages.

Tests done after the trial, when the men were appealing their convictions, showed the stain was not blood.

In a lengthy statement emailed Wednesday, Lee said he was disappointed with the ruling. He again denied fabricating evidence and suggested the traces of blood may have degraded in the 20 years between the crime and when experts for the defense tested the towel.

“I have no motive nor reason to fabricate evidence,” he wrote. “My chemical testing of the towel played no direct role in implicating Mr. Birch and Mr. Henning or anyone else as suspects in this crime. Further, my scientific testimony at their trial included exculpatory evidence, such as a negative finding of blood on their clothing that served to exonerate them.”

Lee also testified at trial that it was possible for the assailants to avoid getting much blood on them.

No forensic evidence existed linking Birch and Henning to the crime. No blood was found on their clothes or in their car. The crime scene included hairs and more than 40 fingerprints, but none matched the two men.

Lee is the former head of the state’s forensic laboratory and now a professor emeritus at the University of New Haven’s Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences. He shot to fame after his testimony in the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial, in which he questioned the handling of blood evidence.

Lee also served as a consultant in other high-profile investigations, including the 1996 slaying of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Colorado; the 2004 murder trial of Scott Peterson, who was accused of killing his pregnant wife Laci; and the 2007 murder trial of record producer Phil Spector.

Lee’s work in several cases has come under scrutiny, including in the murder case against Spector, in which he was accused of taking evidence from the crime scene.

In granting a motion for summary judgement against Lee last week, the judge ruled a jury will not have to determine whether the evidence against Birch and Henning was fabricated and can proceed directly to determining damages against the scientist. The cases against the others named in the lawsuit will go to a full trial.

Lee pointed out Wednesday that his work on the case came before Birch and Henning were identified as suspects and insisted he testified truthfully.

“I am a forensic scientist and I only present my scientific findings in the court of law,” he wrote. “It is not my role to determine what evidence to introduce and what questions to ask a witness during the trial.”

Judge Bolden also ruled that Lee’s attorneys had failed to properly use an immunity defense that could have shielded him from damages. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s office, which represents Lee and the troopers in the lawsuit, said Wednesday it would be filing an appeal.

“We stand by our lawyers’ strong work in this case,” Elizabeth Benton, Tong’s spokeswoman, said. “They offered a vigorous and legally correct defense.”

National News

Associated Press

Detroit-area woman gets 1-5 years for leaving scene of accident that killed Michigan State student

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area woman who fled to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash was sentenced Wednesday to one to five years in prison. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland County, pleaded no contest last month to failing to stop at the scene of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Court-appointed manager of Mississippi capital water system gets task of fixing sewage problems

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The independent manager working to fix the long-troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city will also be assigned to oversee repairs to the city’s deteriorating sewer system, under a proposed order filed Wednesday by a federal judge. Officials from the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Mississippi Department […]

14 hours ago

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Judiciary Committee heari...

Associated Press

House Republicans grill Mayorkas on ‘disastrous’ border policy and renew calls to impeach him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced a barrage of criticism Wednesday from House Republicans who, in recent months, have floated impeaching him over what they say is his dereliction of duty in securing the southern border. Mayorkas’ appearance before the House Judiciary Committee comes as the Biden administration’s immigration policies are facing […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Further federal probes into false Connecticut traffic stop data likely, public safety chief says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s public safety commissioner on Wednesday told state lawmakers to expect a federal investigation into a recent audit’s findings, which showed hundreds of state troopers submitted false information from 2014 to 2021 on at least 26,000 traffic stops — information ultimately reported to a racial profiling board. State legislators from two […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department has fired an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told him to hold the dog back. A statement issued Wednesday by Circleville police said Ryan Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential ...

Associated Press

Design for Las Vegas Strip mass shooting memorial features a garden path and 58 beams of light

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fifty-eight towering, candlelike beams will cast a blanket of warm light on visitors in the design concept chosen Wednesday at an emotional meeting of a committee tasked with creating a permanent memorial at the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The number 58 represents the toll of […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Forensic scientist Henry Lee defends work after being found liable for falsifying evidence