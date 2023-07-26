Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WNBA’s Riquna Williams barred from Aces after felony domestic violence arrest in Las Vegas

Jul 26, 2023, 11:57 AM | Updated: 12:54 pm

Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams makes an initial court appearance Wednesday, ...

Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams makes an initial court appearance Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas Justice Court. Riquna Williams was freed from jail Wednesday without bail, a day after her arrest on felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges alleging that she attacked a victim who authorities described as her spouse. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ken Ritter)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Riquna Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse.

A judge on Wednesday allowed Williams, 33, to be freed from jail without bail less than a day after her arrest, but said she can have no contact with her alleged victim and must comply with alcohol monitoring pending another court appearance Aug. 2.

The Aces issued a statement acknowledging Williams’ arrest and saying that she is “precluded from participating in team activities.” The Aces are scheduled to play in Dallas on Sunday and were traveling Wednesday.

“We condemn domestic violence of any kind,” the team said. “Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation.”

Williams faces five felony charges including multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with the threat or use of physical force and assault with use of a weapon, according to court records. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

Williams, a shooting guard and on-court role-player nicknamed “Bay Bay,” averaged 6.7 points last season but has not played during the current season due to a back injury.

She stood silently in shackles behind security glass during her initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Her public defender, Ryan Bashor, told the judge that Williams has lived in Nevada for five years and “there should be no issue with a no-contact order” since the person Williams is accused of attacking “is in the process or has already relocated” out of the house.

Prosecutor Glen O’Brien cited what he called “violence and damage to the victim” but did not identify the person. It was not clear if the person was injured or required medical treatment.

Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe noted that the charges stemmed from acts that police said “occurred over an extended period of time.”

O’Brien remained in court and did not respond to an email seeking detail about the Williams’ case and the weapon that police said was involved.

Police responded about noon Tuesday to a call at a home in the upscale Southern Highlands enclave south of the Las Vegas Strip. An arrest report was not immediately released.

Williams faced league discipline in 2019 — a 10-game suspension without pay, or about one-third of the season — after an arrest on domestic-battery charges. She was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time.

Among other factors, the league said it took into account the nature and seriousness of the allegations, including involvement of a gun.

Bashor and Saxe said Wednesday that Williams had no criminal convictions.

Williams played for the University of Miami before she was drafted in 2012 by the Tulsa Shock. She also has played professionally overseas.

____

Associated Press sports writer Mark Anderson in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

Court-appointed manager of Mississippi capital water system gets task of fixing sewage problems

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The independent manager working to fix the long-troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city will also be assigned to oversee repairs to the city’s deteriorating sewer system, under a proposed order filed Wednesday by a federal judge. Officials from the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Mississippi Department […]

14 hours ago

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Judiciary Committee heari...

Associated Press

House Republicans grill Mayorkas on ‘disastrous’ border policy and renew calls to impeach him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced a barrage of criticism Wednesday from House Republicans who, in recent months, have floated impeaching him over what they say is his dereliction of duty in securing the southern border. Mayorkas’ appearance before the House Judiciary Committee comes as the Biden administration’s immigration policies are facing […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Further federal probes into false Connecticut traffic stop data likely, public safety chief says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s public safety commissioner on Wednesday told state lawmakers to expect a federal investigation into a recent audit’s findings, which showed hundreds of state troopers submitted false information from 2014 to 2021 on at least 26,000 traffic stops — information ultimately reported to a racial profiling board. State legislators from two […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department has fired an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told him to hold the dog back. A statement issued Wednesday by Circleville police said Ryan Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential ...

Associated Press

Design for Las Vegas Strip mass shooting memorial features a garden path and 58 beams of light

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fifty-eight towering, candlelike beams will cast a blanket of warm light on visitors in the design concept chosen Wednesday at an emotional meeting of a committee tasked with creating a permanent memorial at the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The number 58 represents the toll of […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023, in Ox...

Associated Press

Michigan bans use of conversion therapy on LGBTQ youth under measure signed by governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The scientifically discredited practice of so-called conversion therapy, which aims to “convert” LGBTQ+ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations, is now banned for minors in Michigan under legislation signed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan becomes the 22nd state to outlaw conversion therapy, which state lawmakers defined as any practice […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

WNBA’s Riquna Williams barred from Aces after felony domestic violence arrest in Las Vegas