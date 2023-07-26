Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Court-appointed manager of Mississippi capital water system gets task of fixing sewage problems

Jul 26, 2023, 1:52 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The independent manager working to fix the long-troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city will also be assigned to oversee repairs to the city’s deteriorating sewer system, under an order filed Wednesday by a federal judge.

Officials from the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Jackson all agreed to give the extra duties to Ted Henifin.

Henifin had decades of experience running water systems in other states before U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate appointed him late last year to run the Jackson system.

Wingate had said during a hearing in May that he was considering putting Henifin in charge of the sewer system, as well.

Todd Kim, assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, said in a statement Wednesday that the new agreement will lead to faster steps to improve problems, including “sewage discharges that threaten public health and the environment.”

“This action shows the continuing commitment of the Justice Department to seek justice, health and safety for the residents of Jackson, Mississippi, and to prioritize enforcement in the communities most burdened by environmental harm,” Kim said.

Jackson has struggled with water problems for decades. The federal government intervened in the water system after many of the city’s 150,000 residents and many businesses were left without running water last August and September after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. People waited in lines for water to drink, bathe, cook and flush toilets in Jackson as some businesses were temporarily forced to close for lack of safe drinking water.

Henifin told Wingate during a hearing in June that Jackson’s water is safe to drink, but that instilling public confidence in the system is a challenge. Crews have been repairing broken water lines.

Jackson also has longstanding problems with its sewer system. The city agreed to enter a consent decree in 2012 with the EPA to prevent the overflow of raw sewage and bring the city into compliance with the Clean Water Act. Reports required by the consent decree showed more than 4 billion gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater were dumped into the Pearl River between March 2020 and February 2022.

National News

Associated Press

Congress urged to revive long-stalled debate about regulating self-driving vehicles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for the self-driving vehicle industry on Wednesday warned that years of regulatory inaction is putting American manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage and urged Congress to expand their ability to test and eventually sell autonomous cars and trucks. “I’m sure it’s rare for you that someone from the private sector comes before […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Detroit-area woman gets 1-5 years for leaving scene of accident that killed Michigan State student

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area woman who fled to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash was sentenced Wednesday to one to five years in prison. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland County, pleaded no contest last month to failing to stop at the scene of […]

14 hours ago

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Judiciary Committee heari...

Associated Press

House Republicans grill Mayorkas on ‘disastrous’ border policy and renew calls to impeach him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced a barrage of criticism Wednesday from House Republicans who, in recent months, have floated impeaching him over what they say is his dereliction of duty in securing the southern border. Mayorkas’ appearance before the House Judiciary Committee comes as the Biden administration’s immigration policies are facing […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Further federal probes into false Connecticut traffic stop data likely, public safety chief says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s public safety commissioner on Wednesday told state lawmakers to expect a federal investigation into a recent audit’s findings, which showed hundreds of state troopers submitted false information from 2014 to 2021 on at least 26,000 traffic stops — information ultimately reported to a racial profiling board. State legislators from two […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department has fired an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told him to hold the dog back. A statement issued Wednesday by Circleville police said Ryan Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police […]

14 hours ago

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Air Force, a Russian fighter jet flies close to a U.S...

Associated Press

Russian fighter jet strikes another American drone over Syria in the sixth incident this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian fighter jet fired flares and struck another U.S. drone over Syrian airspace on Wednesday, the White House said, in a continued string of harassing maneuvers that have ratcheted up tensions between the global powers. It’s the sixth reported incident this month, and the second in the past 24 hours, in […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Court-appointed manager of Mississippi capital water system gets task of fixing sewage problems