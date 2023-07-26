Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others

Jul 26, 2023, 3:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The active search has ended for a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood that killed his 2-year-old sister and mother as well as four other people in southeastern Pennsylvania earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

Divers found no sign of Conrad Shiels’ body when they searched the last remaining areas where the flooded creek enters the Delaware River. Search dogs were used to scour islands in the river as well as its banks, while marine units scanned the river and both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey banks, Upper Makefield Township police said.

“At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad,” police said in a Facebook post late Wednesday afternoon. “With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded.”

Hundreds of people took part in the search with the aid of dogs, boats, divers, sonar, air units and drones as well as heavy equipment, police said.

Last weekend, the body of Conrad’s sister Matilda Sheils was found in the river near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) away from where the flash flood slammed into the family’s car on July 15. They had traveled from they home in Charleston, South Carolina, to visit relatives and friends in the area, and were on their way to a barbeque.

The children’s father, Jim Sheils, grabbed the the couple’s 4-year-old son, while their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, and a grandmother grabbed the other children, Brewer said. Sheils and the older boy made it to safety, but Seley and the grandmother were swept away along with the younger children. The grandmother survived but the mother died.

“Although, at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten,” police said Wednesday.

Police said the family had been made aware and had expressed “deepest gratitude” to everyone who helped with the search, and to all others for their “outpouring of love, support, and kind words during this extremely difficult time,” police said.

Four other people drowned in the flooding about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Philadelphia, according to the Bucks County Coroner’s office: Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey. Ten other people were rescued from their vehicles amid the flood, police said.

National News

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House ...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: No head trauma or suspicious circumstances in drowning of Obamas’ chef, police say

The drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard this week is sparking a frenzy of false claims on social media, as users share conspiracy theories and baseless speculation about what happened. Many are suggesting, without evidence, that Tafari Campbell died under questionable circumstances, claiming he knew how to swim and […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi teen’s death in poultry plant shows child labor remains a problem, feds say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The death of a 16-year-old in a Mississippi poultry plant earlier this month offered another reminder that children remain vulnerable to exploitation in the workplace in the United States, senior Labor Department officials said Wednesday. Duvan Perez became the third teenager to die in an industrial accident this summer. Those deaths […]

16 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Natio...

Associated Press

Trump wants to see Biden impeached, and other Republicans are quick to pile on

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wants to see President Joe Biden impeached, and the former president’s allies in Congress and his 2024 GOP presidential rivals are eager to join that fight as his own legal challenges mount. Trump’s chief opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, this week said the House Republicans “are absolutely within their rights” […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during annual bike ride

An Iowa state senator was arrested and charged with a simple misdemeanor after refusing to abide by a law enforcement officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. Sen. Adrian Dickey of Packwood, Iowa, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. A $300 bond was posted the same day, and a court hearing is set […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — The trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster. Jason Servis was sentenced by Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty to one felony […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan woman out of jail after light sentence for killing dad by throwing chemical

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A young woman convicted of killing her father by burning him with a chemical drain cleaner was given a light sentence and released after more than a year in a suburban Detroit jail. Megan Imirowicz, 19, of Groveland Township was found guilty of use of harmful devices/irritants causing death during a […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others