Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during annual bike ride

Jul 26, 2023, 3:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


An Iowa state senator was arrested and charged with a simple misdemeanor after refusing to abide by a law enforcement officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

Sen. Adrian Dickey of Packwood, Iowa, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. A $300 bond was posted the same day, and a court hearing is set for August 8.

Sac County Sheriff Sgt. Jonathan Meyer said that he was working RAGBRAI, an annual bike ride across Iowa, and saw a large group of people in the middle of a road that needed to be cleared. Meyer notes that he asked Dickey to move and Dickey “advised that he was not going to move” and “to arrest him.”

Dickey was arrested and taken to Sac County Jail and charged with interference with official acts.

“I am absolutely innocent of the charge filed against me,” Dickey said in a statement to the Des Moines Register, referring further questions to his attorney. The newspaper reported that Dickey’s attorney, Matt Schultz, declined to comment.

National News

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House ...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: No head trauma or suspicious circumstances in drowning of Obamas’ chef, police say

The drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard this week is sparking a frenzy of false claims on social media, as users share conspiracy theories and baseless speculation about what happened. Many are suggesting, without evidence, that Tafari Campbell died under questionable circumstances, claiming he knew how to swim and […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi teen’s death in poultry plant shows child labor remains a problem, feds say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The death of a 16-year-old in a Mississippi poultry plant earlier this month offered another reminder that children remain vulnerable to exploitation in the workplace in the United States, senior Labor Department officials said Wednesday. Duvan Perez became the third teenager to die in an industrial accident this summer. Those deaths […]

16 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Natio...

Associated Press

Trump wants to see Biden impeached, and other Republicans are quick to pile on

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wants to see President Joe Biden impeached, and the former president’s allies in Congress and his 2024 GOP presidential rivals are eager to join that fight as his own legal challenges mount. Trump’s chief opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, this week said the House Republicans “are absolutely within their rights” […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The active search has ended for a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood that killed his 2-year-old sister and mother as well as four other people in southeastern Pennsylvania earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday. Divers found no sign of Conrad Shiels’ body when they searched the last […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — The trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster. Jason Servis was sentenced by Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty to one felony […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan woman out of jail after light sentence for killing dad by throwing chemical

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A young woman convicted of killing her father by burning him with a chemical drain cleaner was given a light sentence and released after more than a year in a suburban Detroit jail. Megan Imirowicz, 19, of Groveland Township was found guilty of use of harmful devices/irritants causing death during a […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during annual bike ride