Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend.

Jul 26, 2023, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:38 pm

FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn J...

FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. The trial of Schabusiness, charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay, Wisconsin man last year is set to begin Monday, July 24, after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury found a Green Bay woman guilty Wednesday of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations.

The Brown County jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, 24, news outlets reported.

Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of it throughout the house and in a vehicle.

In his closing argument, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee called the case “bizarre.”

“This is strange. This is unnatural — but in no way is it unclear,” Lasee said. “She did cause Shad Thyrion’s death.”

Defense attorney Christopher Froelich said the case was “a puzzling, unclear collection of facts.”

“Was this an accidental death? Was there intent to kill Shad Thryion? It’s foggy, it’s cloudy, it’s hard to figure out,” Froelich said.

The trial now moves into a second phase to determine whether Schabusiness was mentally ill and should be sent to a mental institution or should go to prison.

Following her arrest, Schabusiness had a not guilty plea entered on her behalf by the court and a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity entered by her former attorney.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh ruled in March that Schabusiness was competent to stand trial.

In February, Schabusiness attacked her previous attorney during a hearing before a deputy wrestled her to the courtroom floor.

National News

A person drinks a bottle of water in the shade as temperatures are expected to hit 119-degrees (48....

Associated Press

Explaining the latest heat-associated deaths confirmed amid record highs in Arizona’s largest county

PHOENIX (AP) — Another seven heat-associated deaths were confirmed over the last week in America’s hottest big metro, health officials reported Wednesday, amid a blistering heat wave with daytime highs over 110 F (43.3 C) and overnight lows not dropping below 90 F (32.2 C). Maricopa County, the biggest county in Arizona and home to […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has contacted all sides of the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood, his office said Wednesday, offering to help broker a deal to restart an industry that is crucial to keeping the state’s economy humming amid signs of weakness. So far, neither studio executives nor actors and writers […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experi...

Associated Press

22 attorneys general oppose 3M settlement over water systems contamination with ‘forever chemicals’

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Twenty-two attorneys general urged a federal court Wednesday to reject a proposed $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially dangerous chemicals, saying it lets manufacturer 3M Co. off too easily. The deal announced in June doesn’t give individual water suppliers enough time to determine […]

18 hours ago

United States Attorney Martin Estrada, at podium, is joined by federal and local law enforcement of...

Associated Press

Charges filed against members of Southern California gang after killing of 2 police officers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten people linked to a Southern California street gang were charged with federal crimes, a year after a member shot and killed two suburban police officers, authorities announced Wednesday. Members and associates of the Quiet Village gang in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles were named in four grand […]

18 hours ago

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House ...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: No head trauma or suspicious circumstances in drowning of Obamas’ chef, police say

The drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard this week is sparking a frenzy of false claims on social media, as users share conspiracy theories and baseless speculation about what happened. Many are suggesting, without evidence, that Tafari Campbell died under questionable circumstances, claiming he knew how to swim and […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi teen’s death in poultry plant shows child labor remains a problem, feds say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The death of a 16-year-old in a Mississippi poultry plant earlier this month offered another reminder that children remain vulnerable to exploitation in the workplace in the United States, senior Labor Department officials said Wednesday. Duvan Perez became the third teenager to die in an industrial accident this summer. Those deaths […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend.