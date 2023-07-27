Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10M to end fight over claims of sexual misconduct

Jul 26, 2023, 9:07 PM

FILE - Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. Wy...

FILE - Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. Wynn's long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct is expected to end Thursday, July 27, 2023, with a settlement calling for him to pay a $10 million fine and cut virtually all ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn’s long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct is expected to end Thursday with a settlement calling for him to pay a $10 million fine and cut virtually all ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Gaming Commission was scheduled to meet in the state capital of Carson City and accept a deal in which the 81-year-old Wynn admits no wrongdoing.

The seven-page agreement that Wynn signed July 17 with members of the investigatory Nevada Gaming Control Board said he was accused of “failure to exercise discretion and sound judgment to prevent incidents that have reflected negatively on the reputation of the gaming industry and the State of Nevada.”

Wynn, who now lives in Florida, will not attend the hearing, his attorney Colby Williams said Wednesday. Williams declined to comment about the proceedings until they are complete.

Under terms of the deal, Wynn will be allowed to maintain “passive ownership” of up to 5% of “a publicly traded corporation” registered with the Gaming Commission, but no “control, authority, advisory role or decision making power.” Violating the pact could lead to a finding of “unsuitability” for association with Nevada casinos and an additional fine, it said.

“Unsuitability” would be extraordinary for a man widely credited with starting a boom that grew Las Vegas Strip properties from gambling halls with all-you-can-eat buffets and showrooms into huge destination resorts featuring celebrity-chef restaurants, massive gambling floors, nightclubs and huge stage productions.

Wynn developed luxury properties including the Golden Nugget, Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio, Wynn and Encore in Las Vegas; Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi; Wynn Macau in the Chinese gambling enclave; and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts.

He resigned after the Wall Street Journal published allegations by several women that he sexually harassed or assaulted them at his hotels. He divested company shares, quit the corporate board and resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Wynn has consistently denied sexual misconduct allegations in multiple courts.

In the Gaming Commission case, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled against him in March 2022, finding that a state judge in Las Vegas acted prematurely in late 2020 when she sided with Wynn’s lawyers and decided the state lacked authority to punish him.

Wynn’s attorneys, including Donald Campbell, argued that the Gaming Control Board and its oversight panel, the Nevada Gaming Commission, no longer had legal jurisdiction over Wynn.

State regulators launched their investigation after the allegations against Wynn emerged. The board said Wynn’s license had been placed on administrative hold and the commission moved in October 2019 to discipline or fine Wynn.

At a December 2019 hearing, which Wynn did not attend, commissioners began considering a fine of up to $500,000 and a declaration that Wynn was unsuitable to renew ties to gambling in Nevada.

Months earlier, the commission fined his former company, Wynn Resorts Ltd., a record $20 million for failing to investigate sexual misconduct claims made against Wynn.

Massachusetts gambling regulators fined Wynn Resorts Ltd. another $35 million and new company chief executive Matthew Maddox $500,000 for failing to disclose while applying for a license for the Boston-area resort that there had been sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn.

Wynn Resorts agreed in November 2019 to accept $20 million in damages from Wynn and $21 million more from insurance carriers on behalf of current and former employees of Wynn Resorts to settle shareholder lawsuits accusing company directors of failing to disclose misconduct allegations.

The agreements included no admission of wrongdoing.

National News

FILE -People gather in support of transgender youth during a rally at the Utah State Capitol Tuesda...

Associated Press

How many transgender and intersex people live in the US? Anti-LGBTQ+ laws will impact millions

New laws targeting LGBTQ+ people are proliferating in GOP-led states, but often absent from policy decisions is a clear understanding of how many people will be directly affected. There has been relatively scant data collected on the number of LGBTQ+ residents in the U.S., particularly intersex people — those born with physical traits that don’t […]

21 hours ago

FILE - From left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Presid...

Associated Press

Biden is welcoming far-right Italian Prime Minister Meloni for White House talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday, welcoming the far-right leader who has won praise from the U.S. administration for her strong backing of the U.S.-led effort to assist Ukraine as it tries to fend off the Russian invasion. The warm reception comes after […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Ethan Crumbley answers yes to charges against him from assistant prosecutor during his pre-t...

Associated Press

A Michigan judge will decide if a teenage school shooter will spend his life in prison

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — There is no dispute that Ethan Crumbley killed four fellow students and wounded others at Michigan’s Oxford High School in 2021. The next step: Should the 17-year-old spend the rest of his life in prison for the mass shooting? Prosecutors will argue in favor of that punishment Thursday during a unique […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

3 Butler University soccer players file federal lawsuit alleging abuse by former trainer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three Butler University women’s soccer players filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday alleging the team’s former athletic trainer sexually assaulted and groomed multiple players on the team. Michael Howell allegedly committed the assaults and other sexual misconduct over several years, the lawsuit said. The alleged acts occurred in Butler’s training room, offices, buses […]

21 hours ago

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards testifies as the Senate Budget holds a hearing to examine the f...

Associated Press

US legislators turn to Louisiana for experience on climate change impacts to infrastructure

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — This summer — as blistering heat waves scorched the Southwest, wildfire smoke from Canada choked much of North America, a drought in the central U.S. devastated soybean and corn crops, and storms flooded parts of the Northeast — the perils of climate change weigh heavily across the country. While the […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn J...

Associated Press

Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury found a Green Bay woman guilty Wednesday of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. The Brown County jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10M to end fight over claims of sexual misconduct