Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says

Jul 27, 2023, 5:21 AM | Updated: 7:26 am

President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, ...

President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Biden, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Switzerland, Finland and Sweden are considering joining the U.S. National Guard’s security partnership program in a further expansion of American military ties across Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The chief of the National Guard, Gen. Dan Hokanson, announced the discussions with each country, which had not previously been reported, in remarks at the National Press Club on Thursday.

Interest by the three countries in the program is the latest indication of how Russia’s war has led each of those nations to take steps that consider ending long-standing policies of military nonalignment.

“I’m pleased to announce that we will soon deepen and expand our security cooperation relationships throughout Europe,” Hokanson said

Finland and Sweden “are currently in discussions for partnerships,” he said, while “Switzerland is currently reviewing the relationships that other nations share with the National Guard and assessing the possibility of the program in their future.”

Finland and Sweden were the most recent countries to seek NATO membership; Finland joined in April and Sweden is waiting for approval. Longtime-neutral Switzerland began considering easing export controls on sending weapons to active war zones earlier this year.

The National Guard’s State Partnership Program is a lesser-known but key military instrument for U.S. troops to build relationships with foreign militaries by conducting regular training and education exchanges with young officers. It partners National Guard units with host nations.

The program can help foreign military better shape their own operations to reflect Western military organization and equipment. That is something seen as key to getting a host of Eastern European nations on NATO standards to ease how multinational armies could conduct operations.

The National Guard program began 30 years ago after the collapse of the Soviet Union as former Soviet states looked for ways to move away from their communist-styled military organization. Ukraine was one of the first to join the National Guard program, partnering with California’s National Guard. From the earliest days of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s air force has reached out for support to the California National Guard partners it trained with.

Sweden and neighbor Finland ended their policy of military nonalignment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Both applied for NATO membership, seeking protection under the organization’s security umbrella.

Finland, which shares a more than 800-mile (1,300-kilometer) border with Russia, joined NATO in April. But Sweden, which has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, had previously been delayed due to objections from Turkey. But earlier this month, Turkey agreed to remove one of the last major roadblocks to Sweden’s membership.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey had agreed to support Sweden’s NATO bid –- by putting the issue to a vote in parliament — in return for deeper cooperation on security issues and a promise from Sweden to revive Turkey’s quest for European Union membership.

The war in Ukraine has also prompted Swiss government officials to grapple with their country’s longtime conception of neutrality, which is enshrined in the constitution and prohibits exporting weaponry to active war zones.

National News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leaders...

Associated Press

DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of ‘policy violence’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida’s governor. But four years later, as DeSantis eyes the presidency, their hope that the Republican would be an ally on racial justice has long faded. Instead, African American […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa.,...

Associated Press

Norfolk Southern says cost of fiery Ohio derailment doubles to $803 million as cleanup continues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The costs associated with Norfolk Southern’s fiery February derailment in Ohio have more than doubled to $803 million as the railroad works to clean up the mess and moves forward with all the related lawsuits. Norfolk Southern recorded another $416 million charge related to the East Palestine derailment on Thursday as […]

8 hours ago

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scien...

Associated Press

July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record

WASHINGTON (AP) — July has been so hot thus far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through. The World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday […]

8 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 202...

Associated Press

Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday is announcing the first cancer-focused initiative under its advanced health research agency, aiming to help doctors more easily distinguish between cancerous cells and healthy tissue during surgery and improve outcomes for patients. The administration’s Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, is launching a Precision […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, of Glendale, showed up alone this week in a small town about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the Canadian border and identified herself, police […]

1 day ago

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Elizabeth Archi...

Associated Press

Sentencing is set for Arizona mother guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation of her son

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona mother who pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in the death of her 6-year-old son who was kept in a closet and denied food at their Flagstaff apartment. Elizabeth Archibeque faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison without the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says