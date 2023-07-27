Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Washington hosts world-class pickleball tournament near birthplace of sport

Jul 27, 2023, 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:03 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Pickball public and professional players from around the world are coming to play near the birthplace of the sport.

Seattle is hosting the Professional Pickleball Association tournament. The sold-out event started Wednesday at Woodland Park in Seattle.

The game has gained so much attention that last year Governor Jay Inslee declared pickleball the official state sport.

Pickleball was invented in Bainbridge Island back in 1965 and is similar to tennis but is played with smaller courts and wooden paddles. The game also uses a plastic ball instead of a rubber tennis ball.

“The best thing about this sport is you can see all different generations, backgrounds. Like for me myself I can bring my grandmother, my mother, and my eight-year-old daughter, four generations on one court, where else can you find that,” said player Rafa Hewett.

The tournament goes until Sunday.

Local News

amazon fresh...

Bill Kaczaraba

More cuts coming at Amazon Fresh grocery stories

Amazon is making more cuts at its Fresh grocery stores. Amazon Fresh laid off hundreds of its U.S. workers amid a large-scale grocery restructuring

11 hours ago

FILE - An Amazon company logo is seen on the facade of a company's building in Schoenefeld near Ber...

Associated Press

Amazon will pay 15% less for iRobot as the robot vacuum maker takes on new debt

Amazon will pay roughly 15% less to acquire iRobot after the robot vacuum maker incurred new debt. The companies said this week that the Seattle-based tech giant will pay $51.75 per share, revised down from $61.00 per share, or $1.7 billion, that was agreed on last year. iRobot, based in Massachusetts, took on a $200 […]

11 hours ago

cinerama name reopen...

L.B. Gilbert

Cinerama could get $2M in public money, will likely reopen with new name

The long-awaited reopening of Cinerama movie theater could get a boost from the Seattle and King County Councils, but it may not be "Cinerama" anymore.

11 hours ago

burglars jump lake union...

L.B. Gilbert

Suspected burglars jump into Lake Union to avoid police

A suspected break-in on a boat at a Portage Bay marina led to a search in Lake Union for two men.

11 hours ago

FILE - The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 3, 20...

Associated Press

Microsoft under investigation over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition

 The European Union said Thursday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams app with Office

11 hours ago

UFOs...

Frank Sumrall

Muckler: U.S.’ UFO program could be ‘just gross misconduct from Pentagon’

"Something is happening inside the Pentagon that is illegal. It may be aliens. It may be they're using aliens as a cover story to conceal something else."

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Washington hosts world-class pickleball tournament near birthplace of sport