Suspected burglars jump into Lake Union to avoid police

A suspected break-in on a boat at a Portage Bay marina led to a search in Lake Union for two men.

Seattle Police officers responded to the marina in the 900 block of Northeast Boat Street around 3:30 Thursday morning.

KIRO 7 TV reported as many as two suspects jumped into the bay to escape. Police found a man in his 40s who reportedly swam back to a dock.

A Seattle Fire Department rescue swimmer searched the water near the marina for 20 minutes, but did not find a second person.

The investigation was turned over to Seattle Police.