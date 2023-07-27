Suspected burglars jump into Lake Union to avoid police
Jul 27, 2023, 7:34 AM | Updated: 10:43 am
(Photo by L.B. Gilbert)
A suspected break-in on a boat at a Portage Bay marina led to a search in Lake Union for two men.
Seattle Police officers responded to the marina in the 900 block of Northeast Boat Street around 3:30 Thursday morning.
KIRO 7 TV reported as many as two suspects jumped into the bay to escape. Police found a man in his 40s who reportedly swam back to a dock.
A Seattle Fire Department rescue swimmer searched the water near the marina for 20 minutes, but did not find a second person.
The investigation was turned over to Seattle Police.