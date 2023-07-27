Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Capitol riot case

Jul 27, 2023, 12:37 PM

FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, ...

FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., with his family and supporters on June 9, 2022. The former Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded guilty on July 27, 2023, to a misdemeanor charge for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor charge for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ryan Kelley pleaded guilty more than a year after the ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump was arrested in the case, roiling the already messy gubernatorial Republican primary. Kelley, a real estate broker, finished fourth in a field of five Republican candidates.

An email seeking comment was sent to Kelley’s attorney on Thursday. Kelley had previously decried the prosecution as a “witch hunt,” and after his arrest his campaign posted on Facebook the words “political prisoner.”

His attorney, Gary Springstead, told The Detroit News last month that Kelley wants to “put this behind him so he can focus on his family and his successful career as a commercial real estate agent.”

Kelley pleaded guilty to a charge of illegally entering a restricted area and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17. His trial was supposed to start on July 31, before he reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Kelley came to Washington to protest the certification of the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden, and joined the crowd that marched from the “Stop the Steal” rally to the Capitol, according to court documents.

Kelley climbed an “architectural feature” outside the Capitol and then gestured for other rioters behind him to move toward stairs leading up to the building, court papers say. Kelley also pulled a covering off a structure that had been set up for Biden’s inauguration.

Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary but ultimately lost to incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in November.

At a debate last year, Kelley said the riot was “a First Amendment activity by a majority of those people, myself included.”

“We were there protesting the government because we don’t like the results of the 2020 election, the process of how it happened. And we have that First Amendment right. And that’s what 99% of the people were there for that day,” he said.

Kelley was wearing some of the same clothing on Jan. 6 that he was at an American Patriot Council rally in Lansing, Michigan, in May 2020. Kelley spoke at the rally against extending Gov. Whitmer’s emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelley also spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally at the state Capitol in Lansing in November 2020, shortly after the presidential election. Kelley urged others at the rally to “stand and fight, with the goal of preventing Democrats from stealing the election,” the FBI said.

He also said COVID-19 “was made so that they can use the propaganda to control your minds so that you think, if you watch the media, that Joe Biden won this election. We’re not going to buy it. We’re going to stand and fight for America, for Donald Trump. We’re not going to let the Democrats steal this election.”

____

Associated Press reporter Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed.

National News

Associated Press

Maine plans to use offshore wind for half its energy needs by 2040

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine will procure at least 3,000 megawatts of electricity from offshore wind turbines by 2040 under a bill signed Thursday by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, enough to power about half of the state’s electricity load. Incentives to ensure wind power developers steer clear of lucrative lobster fishing grounds are included in […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Big banks will need to hold more capital to guard against risk under new Fed proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s biggest and most complex banks will need to hold additional capital on their balance sheets under an initial proposal by the Federal Reserve designed to help banks better withstand risks to their businesses that go beyond a recession or financial crisis. The proposal released Thursday, boiled down from highly […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following...

Associated Press

Former Mississippi governor sues news site over welfare fraud comments

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is suing a local news organization, claiming it defamed him in public comments on the misspending of $77 million of federal welfare funds intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. The lawsuit comes just over two months after Mississippi Today and one […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Poor track conditions that should have been flagged by a freight railroad company’s inspectors caused the derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed three people and injured 49 others in 2021, federal investigators said Thursday in a final report. The combination of wear and damage to the railroad track, […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, ...

Associated Press

Civil rights groups condemn ‘Soul Fest’ concerts at Georgia park with giant Confederate carving

ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights groups are criticizing a concert series with Black performers dubbed “Soul Fest” that is being held at a Georgia park replete with Confederate imagery, including a giant carving of Confederate leaders. Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta is where the Ku Klux Klan marked its rebirth in 1915. Its colossal, […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline, Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. Elected officials vot...

Associated Press

Milwaukee County approves sales tax increase as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Milwaukee County board voted Thursday to nearly double the county’s sales tax, two weeks after the city of Milwaukee approved a local sales tax increase as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy. Both the city and county, which make up the state’s largest metropolitan areas, faced running out […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Capitol riot case