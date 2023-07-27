Close
LOCAL NEWS

15-year-old from Tukwila is missing as mother fears human trafficking is involved

Jul 27, 2023, 2:22 PM

missing tukwila Malaya Dorsey...

Malaya Dorsey (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Tukwila family is desperately searching for their missing teen daughter, Malaya Dorsey, fearing she could be a victim of human trafficking. The daughter is 15 years old.

She was last spotted last Friday at the Jackson gas station off of Interurban Avenue near I-5 in Tukwila, five days before her 15th birthday.

More WA human trafficking cases: Two teens arrested for human trafficking in Seattle

“When you come home, I’m not going to even ask any questions. I’m just going to listen and I’m not going to give any advice because I honestly don’t know,” Christine Carrigan Oxenberg, Dorsey’s mother, told KIRO Newsradio.

Wednesday, the family got a tip that she was spotted getting off the 128 Metro bus a few stops away from the Woodridge Park Apartments around 2:45 p.m. in Burien with a young man. Her mother said Malaya may have met someone online before she disappeared.

According to KIRO 7, she was spotted again in Burien at Hilltop Park shortly after getting off the bus.

Tukwila Police are still actively investigating.

If you spot Malaya, call 911. The Tukwila PD case number is: CTP23-4252.

More from Seattle’s fight against human trafficking: Port of Seattle signs pledge to increase awareness of human trafficking

For members of the community wanting to offer help searching, or help fund the expense of printing flyers or gas money for the family — you can contact Malaya’s aunt Rachael at 253-243-5592.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 888-373-7888.

Local News

