Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Mississippi prison guard pleads guilty to federal charge in 2019 inmate beating

Jul 27, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi prison guard pleaded guilty to a federal charge Thursday in the 2019 beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Jessica Hill pleaded guilty to deprivation of an inmate’s rights by using excessive force when she was a corrections officer at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Hill beat an inmate with a pepper spray canister and repeatedly punched the inmate in the head, the indictment said. The inmate was not resisting and was on the ground in the fetal position while being beaten and kicked.

Hill faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, authorities said. Her sentencing is set for Oct. 25. A second officer indicted in the case pleaded guilty earlier this year and is set for sentencing in September.

National News

FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border ...

Associated Press

As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Immigration advocates said Thursday that an online appointment system to seek asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico is out of reach for many migrants, in the latest legal challenge to t he Biden administration’s immigration agenda. The lawsuit says the administration, often working with Mexican authorities, has physically blocked migrants […]

19 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K...

Associated Press

Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a massive annual defense bill that would deliver a 5.2% pay raise for service members and keep the nation’s military operating, avoiding partisan policy battles to move the bill forward with an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote. Senate passage, 86-11, sets up a clash with the House, which passed its […]

19 hours ago

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelp...

Associated Press

‘Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty’ shows sharp divide between GOP governor and Democratic challenger

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s political divide was on full display Thursday in the blazing heat as Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley spoke to a rowdy outdoor crowd at the largest political event of this election year, less than two weeks before party primaries. Spectators cheered their own candidate — “Tate! […]

19 hours ago

This photo provided by Sam Verstandig shows New York State assemblyman David Weprin, bottom center,...

Associated Press

After refusing to let Sikh trooper grow beard, New York State Police accused of flouting state law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper who is Sikh was barred by his supervisors from growing facial hair for his wedding, despite a 2019 state law requiring employers to let most workers follow attire or grooming obligations for their religion. State Trooper Charanjot Tiwana, based in Jamestown, New York, requested permission to […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

South Dakota attorney general calls on lawmaker to repay more than $600K in COVID-19 relief funds

South Dakota’s attorney general called on a state lawmaker Thursday to repay more than $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding she received for her preschool business. Attorney General Marty Jackley gave fellow Republican state Sen. Jessica Castleberry, of Rapid City, 10 days to return the money she accepted for Little Nest Preschool, which she owns. […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Dozens of smuggled people found working in ‘horrible’ conditions at illegal California pot plant

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Dozens of people who apparently were smuggled into the United States were found working and living in “horrible” conditions at an illegal marijuana plant in California’s Central Valley, authorities said Thursday. Deputies served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a site on unincorporated land near the city of Merced and discovered […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ex-Mississippi prison guard pleads guilty to federal charge in 2019 inmate beating