Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

South Dakota attorney general calls on lawmaker to repay more than $600K in COVID-19 relief funds

Jul 27, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


South Dakota’s attorney general called on a state lawmaker Thursday to repay more than $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding she received for her preschool business.

Attorney General Marty Jackley gave fellow Republican state Sen. Jessica Castleberry, of Rapid City, 10 days to return the money she accepted for Little Nest Preschool, which she owns.

In a letter dated Wednesday, Jackley cited a 2020 South Dakota Supreme Court advisory warning state lawmakers that it is unconstitutional for them to accept federal pandemic funding.

“The Supreme Court has expressly forbidden such payments to legislators,” Jackley wrote to Castleberry.

Gov. Kristi Noem has said Castleberry violated the state constitution by accepting the pandemic aid.

“The Supreme Court, could not have spoken more clearly, or on point to this issue. The Senator has a personal and ethical obligation to avoid conflict of interests,” Noem had written in an earlier letter to the attorney general.

Castleberry said she believed her company was eligible for funding after speaking with a lawyer. She said she “communicated directly and transparently” with Social Services staff regarding her grant applications.

“I am committed to resolving the issue with the State and will work with them to ensure I acted in compliance with the State Constitution,” Castleberry said in a statement.

Noem had asked the attorney general to investigate Castleberry after a state Social Services Department staffer recognized Castleberry’s name on a recent $4,000 grant request, which was denied. A review by the agency turned up more than a dozen other payments to Castleberry’s preschool.

Castleberry was appointed to a vacant state Senate seat in 2019 and continues to serve.

National News

FILE - A tour guide fans herself while working in Times Square as temperatures rise, July 27, 2023,...

Associated Press

Nearly 200 million people in US are under heat, flood advisories

Nearly 200 million people in the United States, or 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch as high temperatures spread and new areas are told to expect severe storms. The National Weather Service said a “dangerous” heat wave began to scorch the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Thursday […]

21 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a meet an...

Associated Press

Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis will appear for the first time at the same campaign event in early voting Iowa on Friday at a pivotal moment for the Republican presidential candidates. Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, is making a rare appearance with the rest of the […]

21 hours ago

A lawsuit is seen on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The parents of a teenager with special ne...

Associated Press

Teen was sexually abused at therapeutic boarding school, lawsuit says as parents advocate oversight

A teenager with special needs was repeatedly sexually assaulted by an employee at a small private boarding school in South Carolina, his parents said in a lawsuit as they advocate for more oversight of similar therapeutic facilities. The teen, who attended Whetstone Academy between October 2018 and January 2020, was “frequently sexually assaulted” and raped […]

21 hours ago

Stefon James Dewitt Livengood poses for a portrait in the tent where he lives in Phoenix on July 23...

Associated Press

Homeless struggle to stay safe from record high temperatures in blistering Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Homeless in America’s hottest big metro, Stefon James Dewitt Livengood was laid out for days inside his makeshift dwelling, struggling to breath, nauseous and vomiting. Every day this month, temperatures have soared past 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius). Livengood said he stopped briefly at a free clinic that took his blood […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

UN lifts last restriction on arms for Central African Republic government, but not for mercenaries

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council lifted a requirement that the Central African Republic get advance U.N. approval for arms purchases and transfers for its security forces, but kept an arms embargo on mercenaries and all other armed groups despite vehement opposition from the country’s government. The resolution ending all restrictions on arms […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Donald Trump faces new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here’s what to know

New charges — and a new defendant — added to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump underscore how the Mar-a-Lago investigation is still very much ongoing, even as the focus has been on an expected indictment in a separate case related to the 2020 election. investigation into his possession of classified documents. […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

South Dakota attorney general calls on lawmaker to repay more than $600K in COVID-19 relief funds