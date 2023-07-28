Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

UN lifts last restriction on arms for Central African Republic government, but not for mercenaries

Jul 27, 2023, 7:42 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council lifted a requirement that the Central African Republic get advance U.N. approval for arms purchases and transfers for its security forces, but kept an arms embargo on mercenaries and all other armed groups despite vehement opposition from the country’s government.

The resolution ending all restrictions on arms for the government was approved by a vote of 13-0 with Russia and China abstaining.

Mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group have been working in the Central African Republic, known as CAR, at the government’s request, and until the vote was taken most diplomats were uncertain whether Russia would veto the resolution or abstain.

CAR’s Foreign Minister Sylvie Baïpo-Temon told the council after the vote that the arms embargo, which was imposed in 2013, should have been lifted in its entirety. She called the resolution “one of flagrant double standards,” intimating it was the work of Western power blocs.

“This injustice is feeding not peace but insecurity and disorder in the Central African Republic and the world,” Baïpo-Temon warned.

The mineral-rich but impoverished Central African Republic has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power and forced President Francois Bozize from office. Mostly Christian militias later fought back, also targeting civilians in the streets. Untold thousands were killed, and most of the capital’s Muslims fled in fear.

A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019, but violence erupted after the constitutional court rejected Bozize’s candidacy to run for president in December 2020. President Faustin Archange Touadera won a second term with 53% of the vote, but he continues to face opposition from a rebel coalition linked to Bozize. Touadera brought in Wagner mercenaries who have helped keep him in power.

The Wagner Group, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin briefly threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin last month when he led his fighters from Ukraine toward Moscow, has expanded Russia’s influence in Africa. Its fighters have also brutalized civilians in CAR, Mali and elsewhere to crush dissent and fend off threats to their leaders’ power.

The resolution adopted Thursday doesn’t mention Wagner by name but it condemns cross-border criminal activities, the illicit transfer of small arms and light weapons that threaten peace and security in CAR, and “the use of mercenaries and violations of international humanitarian law and human rights violations perpetrated by them.”

It maintains the arms embargo on mercenaries and armed groups until July 31, 2024, and extends the mandate of the panel of experts monitoring implementation of sanctions in CAR until Aug. 31, 2024.

U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told the council after the vote that the resolution “will help keep dangerous weapons and resources from reaching armed groups.”

While the United States acknowledges CAR’s call to fully lift the arms embargo, Wood said, Washington remains concerned at the security situation in the country and notes that the government has not met benchmarks for the embargo to be lifted. He said further efforts are needed to strengthen CAR’s management of weapons stockpiles and to address cross-border smuggling of arms and natural resources.

Wood said the United States is also “increasingly alarmed” by reports that shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles known as MANPADS have been transported by the Wagner Group through CAR to Sudan where the country’s military and paramilitary have been fighting since mid-April.

Under Thursday’s resolution, Wood said, “Russia remains obligated” to inform the Security Council sanctions committee “of all transfers of weapons and resources to its Wagner mercenaries,. He stressed that failure to do so will violate sanctions.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said Moscow had urged the council to lift the arms embrgo on grounds that it is hindering the government’s efforts to combat illegal armed groups and isn’t preventing the supply of arms to fighters. He expressed regret that the views of CAR and other council members were not accepted.

“It is no secret to anyone that sanctions regimes are used by some states as a lever to exert political pressure under the umbrella of the U.N. and international umbrella,” he said. “We do not believe that this approach is constructive.”

National News

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a gun shop on June 23, 2022, in Honolulu. A U.S. judge is schedule...

Associated Press

Hawaii doesn’t want firearms on its beaches. The state’s latest gun control law goes before a judge

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge is scheduled to consider Friday whether Hawaii can continue enforcing a new law banning firearms on its world-famous beaches, a measure that state leaders say makes them safer. The state’s latest gun control measure landed in court because of a lawsuit by three Maui residents who want to carry guns […]

23 hours ago

A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, L...

Associated Press

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner

Lottery players will have another shot at a huge Mega Millions jackpot Friday night and a chance to break a stretch of more than three months without a big winner of the game. The estimated $910 million prize has been building since someone last matched all six numbers and won the jackpot April 18. Since […]

23 hours ago

Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in ...

Associated Press

Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — While Nashville International Airport hums to the tune of live music in a terminal filled with tourists and locals alike, this trendy gateway to Tennessee has quietly confronted an identity crisis. Under a new state law, there is no clear agreement now about who’s in charge of airport operations. The confusion […]

23 hours ago

Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in a...

Associated Press

Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — At the entrance to Missouri prisons, large signs plead for help: “NOW HIRING” … “GREAT PAY & BENEFITS.” No experience is necessary. Anyone 18 and older can apply. Long hours are guaranteed. Though the assertion of “great pay” for prison guards would have seemed dubious in the past, a series of […]

23 hours ago

FILE - A tour guide fans herself while working in Times Square as temperatures rise, July 27, 2023,...

Associated Press

Nearly 200 million people in US are under heat, flood advisories

Nearly 200 million people in the United States, or 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch as high temperatures spread and new areas are told to expect severe storms. The National Weather Service said a “dangerous” heat wave began to scorch the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Thursday […]

23 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a meet an...

Associated Press

Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis will appear for the first time at the same campaign event in early voting Iowa on Friday at a pivotal moment for the Republican presidential candidates. Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, is making a rare appearance with the rest of the […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

UN lifts last restriction on arms for Central African Republic government, but not for mercenaries