Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy

Jul 27, 2023, 11:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged.

Tokyo and Sydney slipped while Hong Kong and Shanghai advanced. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices fell.

Japan’s central bank opted to keep its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1% but fine-tuned its bond purchases to allow greater flexibility.

The Bank of Japan said that extremely high uncertainties for the economy and prices required a more nimble approach than its previous policy. It said it would offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds at 1% each business day, instead of the upper limit of 0.5% that was imposed under its “yield curve control program.”

The aim is still to keep long-term interest rates near zero percent, it said.

Markets in Japan wobbled before Friday’s announcement. Afterward, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 dipped more than 2% but in the end closed 0.4% lower, at 32,759.23. The dollar bounced against the Japanese yen but rose to 139.58 from 139.49.

Shares in Japanese banks jumped. Mizuho Financial Group gained 4.8%; Mitsubishi UFG added 5.3% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group surged 4.3%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.7% to 6,877.93.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.9% to 3,276.03, while in Hong Kong the Hang Seng added 1.4% to 19,920.46. The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.2% to 2,608.32.

Markets in India and Thailand were closed for holidays.

Stocks climbed in Europe on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates and left unanswered whether more increases are coming. The French CAC 40 jumped 2.1%, and Germany’s DAX returned 1.7%.

But a rally on Wall Street fizzled as the S&P 500 sank 0.6% to 4,537.41 after touching its highest level in nearly 16 months during the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also flipped from an early gain to a loss, dropping 0.7% to 35,282.72. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.5% to end at 14,050.11.

Honeywell International was a heavy weight on the market despite reporting stronger profit for the spring than analysts expected. It dropped 5.7% after its revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations, as did its forecast for earnings in the current quarter.

The dip for Wall Street put a halt to a torrid run where the Dow climbed for 13 straight days. It was up as many as 125 points Thursday morning and seemed to be on the verge of tying a win-streak record set in 1897, before it ran out of momentum.

Stocks have been roaring on hopes the Federal Reserve can pull off what earlier seemed like a long-shot bet: successfully pull down high inflation by raising interest rates without sending the economy into a painful recession.

But critics have been saying the market’s sharp move upward has been too much, too fast and that the seemingly growing consensus about a “soft landing” for the economy is hardly a certainty.

Reports about the economy on Thursday were mostly encouraging, but could also keep the pressure up on inflation. Strong data on the job market in particular could mean U.S. households will keep spending, encouraging companies to keep raising prices. That in turn could push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher than expected, keeping alive the threat of a recession.

One estimate said growth for the overall economy accelerated in the spring. That easily topped forecasts from economists, who were expecting a slowdown from the first three months of the year. That report also suggested a measure of inflation wasn’t as high from April through June as expected.

Another report said fewer workers applied for jobless benefits last week. It’s the latest indication the job market remains remarkably solid, while a third report said orders for long-lasting manufactured goods strengthened more than expected last month.

The Federal Reserve raised its federal funds rate on Wednesday to its highest level in more than two decades in hopes of dragging inflation lower. High rates work by bluntly slowing the entire economy and hurting prices for stocks and other investments.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 21 cents to $79.88 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose $1.31 on Thursday to $80.09 per barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, declined 26 cents to $83.53 per barrel.

The euro slipped to $1.0979 from $1.0980.

World

FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaug...

Associated Press

Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong government on Friday called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions. On Thursday, ongoing efforts to restore dialogue between […]

24 hours ago

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blin...

Associated Press

Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he was confident of securing bipartisan political support in the United States for a deal to provide his country with submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology. The AUKUS partnership — an acronym for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — is being […]

24 hours ago

FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigr...

Associated Press

Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four months after a fire at an immigration detention center near the United States border, eight badly burned survivors are stuck in their rooms at a Mexico City hotel. They eat in the hotel restaurant and have regular medical check-ups and make calls home. The Mexican immigration agency covers the daily […]

24 hours ago

Associated Press

Mexico’s president offers to buy U.S. company’s coastal property for $375 million to end dispute

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday that he has offered to buy an American company’s Caribbean coast property for about $385 million to end a bitter, years-long dispute. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said a formal offer would be presented to Alabama-based Vulcan Materials. The company operated gravel extraction pits at the Yucatan […]

24 hours ago

FILE - The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 3, 20...

Associated Press

Microsoft under investigation over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition

 The European Union said Thursday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams app with Office

24 hours ago

1700 drones are displayed before being sent to the frontline, to be used against Russian forces in ...

Associated Press

Putin claims fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine, with Russia inflicting heavy losses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said “hostilities have intensified significantly.” Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the over 1,000-kilometer (over 600-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive […]

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy