Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Jul 28, 2023, 12:38 AM

With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demo...

With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Two days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger’s democratically elected president, it was still unclear Friday morning who was running the country and what mediation efforts were underway, as analysts warned that political chaos could set back the fight on extremist groups and increase Russia’s influence in the region.

On Thursday, several hundred people gathered in the capital, Niamey, and chanted support for the Russian private military group Wagner while waving Russian flags. Later, they burned cars and ransacked the headquarters of the president’s political party. “We’re fed up,” said Omar Issaka, one of the protestors.

“We are tired of being targeted by the men in the bush … Down with the French people. We’re going to collaborate with Russia now,” he said.

The soldiers have not announced a leader and President Mohamed Bazoum, who was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960, has not resigned.

Some of the last public communications from the government included a defiant tweet by the president Thursday declaring that democracy would prevail and a call by the Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou, on media outlet France 24, for Nigeriens to stand against the mutiny.

Someone close to the president who is not authorized to speak about the situation, told The Associated Press that Bazoum has no intention of resigning and talks were ongoing.

However, it’s unclear who’s involved in these dialogues, the nature of the discussions or how they’re proceeding.

Analysts say the coup could destabilize the country and threatens to starkly reshape the international community’s engagement with the Sahel region.

Bazoum is a key ally in the West’s efforts to battle the jihadists, and the West African nation has been seen as the last major Western partner standing against extremism in a region where anti-French sentiment has paved the way for the Russian private military group Wagner.

Neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso have both ousted the French military, which previously provided aid in their fight against jihadists. Mali has contracted Wagner, and it’s believed the mercenaries will soon be in Burkina Faso.

Earlier this week, The Economic Community of West African States said it was sending Benin President Patrice Talon to lead mediation efforts, but as of Friday Talon was not in the country. During their first address to the nation Wednesday night, the mutineers urged “external partners” not to interfere.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told French media Friday that President Emmanuel Macron has spoken several times to Bazoum. Colonna said France believes there are still possible exits from the crisis, and that Paris regards the attempted coup as lacking any legitimacy.

On Thursday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, said the country’s “substantial cooperation with the Government of Niger is contingent on Niger’s continued commitment to democratic standards”.

Niger could lose millions of dollars in military aid and assistance, which the United States and European countries have recently poured in an attempt to help in the fight against Islamic extremism.

The United States in early 2021 said it had provided Niger with more than $500 million in military assistance and training programs since 2012, one of the largest such support programs in sub-Saharan Africa. The European Union earlier this year launched a 27 million-euro ($30 million) military training mission in Niger. The United States has more than 1,000 service personnel in the country. France has 1,500 soldiers, which conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens.

The coup has dashed hopes of collaboration between Sahelian countries and Western powers, which offered a more robust response to the jihadist insurrection when compared with the strategies to arm civilians in Burkina Faso or the responsibility given to Wagner in Mali, said Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim, senior Sahel analyst for the International Crisis Group.

As uncertainty lingers about who’s in charge, insecurity could worsen. “The army officers will be busy positioning themselves in power struggles and abandon the fight against jihadists,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Rights groups also warn that civilians always bear the brunt of these mutinies.

“During a coup, the first victims are always the same: the most vulnerable, women and children,” said Drissa Traore, secretary-general of the International Federation for Human Rights.

On Thursday the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it has paused operations in Niger, where more than 370,000 people are internally displaced and more than 4 million rely on aid.

___

AP writer John Leicester in Paris contributed to this report.

Politics

FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaug...

Associated Press

Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong government on Friday called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions. On Thursday, ongoing efforts to restore dialogue between […]

1 day ago

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a gun shop on June 23, 2022, in Honolulu. A U.S. judge is schedule...

Associated Press

Hawaii doesn’t want firearms on its beaches. The state’s latest gun control law goes before a judge

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge is scheduled to consider Friday whether Hawaii can continue enforcing a new law banning firearms on its world-famous beaches, a measure that state leaders say makes them safer. The state’s latest gun control measure landed in court because of a lawsuit by three Maui residents who want to carry guns […]

1 day ago

Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in ...

Associated Press

Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — While Nashville International Airport hums to the tune of live music in a terminal filled with tourists and locals alike, this trendy gateway to Tennessee has quietly confronted an identity crisis. Under a new state law, there is no clear agreement now about who’s in charge of airport operations. The confusion […]

1 day ago

Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in a...

Associated Press

Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — At the entrance to Missouri prisons, large signs plead for help: “NOW HIRING” … “GREAT PAY & BENEFITS.” No experience is necessary. Anyone 18 and older can apply. Long hours are guaranteed. Though the assertion of “great pay” for prison guards would have seemed dubious in the past, a series of […]

1 day ago

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a meet an...

Associated Press

Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis will appear for the first time at the same campaign event in early voting Iowa on Friday at a pivotal moment for the Republican presidential candidates. Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, is making a rare appearance with the rest of the […]

1 day ago

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blin...

Associated Press

Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he was confident of securing bipartisan political support in the United States for a deal to provide his country with submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology. The AUKUS partnership — an acronym for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — is being […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president