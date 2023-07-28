Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions

Jul 28, 2023, 9:52 AM

FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outsi...

FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down their school’s race-conscious admissions plan as violating the Constitution, the board of North Carolina’s flagship public university has voted to strictly bar the use of “race, sex, color or ethnicity” in admissions and hiring decisions.

The Board of Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill approved the resolution Thursday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

In a pair of decisions announced June 29, court majorities struck down affirmative action in college admissions, ruling against UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard University, the nation’s oldest public and private colleges, respectively.

“I’m confident that we’re taking all the necessary steps to fully comply” with the decisions, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz told the audience at the board’s meetings this week in what was the first in-person board gathering since the rulings.

Still, while schools nationwide are now looking for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies, the resolution tells UNC-Chapel Hill administrators that certain methods are now off-limits.

The resolution, initially approved by the board’s audit committee Wednesday, promises not to grant “preferential treatment” to any individual or group on the basis of race. The school also must not establish “through essays or other means” any regime premised upon “race-based preferences” in hiring and admissions.

Board member Ralph Meekins urged, without success, for members to postpone the vote, saying the resolution “goes well beyond the Supreme Court ruling.”

Earlier Thursday, trustee John Preyer criticized how UNC-Chapel Hill handled the litigation brought several years ago by a conservative group that accused the school’s undergraduate admissions policies of discriminating against white and Asian students. A trial judge in 2021 upheld the school’s actions, leading to appeals.

“This is a moment of humility,” Preyer said. “For nine years, we’ve spent in the neighborhood of $35 million to lose a high-profile case. Why did we do that? Was that the right thing to do?”

The trustees discussed this week other ways to comply with last month’s UNC-Chapel Hill ruling, which found the school’s consideration of race in admissions violated the Constitution’s equal protection clause.

“What we’re trying to do is be proactive with this and make sure that we’re in compliance and that we’re providing equal protection,” trustee Marty Kotis said. One school administrator mentioned Wednesday having an internal diversity, equity and inclusion audit but didn’t provide details.

Guskiewicz announced three weeks ago that the school would offer free tuition to students whose families make less than $80,000 annually. The program, which could help expand diversity efforts, is being paid for with private funds.

National News

Associated Press

Georgia nuclear plant can start loading fuel into second new reactor, feds say

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal regulators have approved plans to load radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday that Georgia Power Co. and its co-owners can begin loading fuel into unit 4 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta. It’s a key step toward completing the two-reactor project, […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex M...

Associated Press

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A fatal boat crash believed to have spun the downfall of Alex Murdaugh has resulted in a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit against a convenience store that sold beer to the disgraced attorney’s underage son. A judge on Thursday approved the deal between the victim’s family and Parker’s Kitchen, according […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Canadian border agents seize $6 million in cocaine at North Dakota entry point

PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — Canadian border agents seized nearly 140 pounds (63 kilograms) of cocaine worth $6 million from a commercial truck seeking to enter the country from northeastern North Dakota, officials said. The haul was found July 14 in a search of the truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba, just […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Police searching apartment of Chicago man charged in man’s killing find woman dead in refrigerator

CHICAGO (AP) — Officers searching the apartment of a Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing a man on a restaurant’s roof discovered the body of a young woman in his refrigerator earlier this month, authorities said. Brandon Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues...

Associated Press

Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages

WASHINGTON (AP) — A freshman Republican congressman from Wisconsin yelled and cursed at high school-aged Senate pages during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, eliciting a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders Thursday evening. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who represents western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, used a profanity to describe them as lazy […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Oil pipeline construction in Minnesota ruptured an aquifer. Officials say it’s the 4th time

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A fourth aquifer breach has been confirmed in northern Minnesota stemming from a Canadian oil company’s construction of an oil pipeline replacement in the region, state officials said. Officials with Enbridge Energy and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed to the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the breach occurred near […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions