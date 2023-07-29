Close
LIFESTYLE

Miami, Florida Keys getting additional area code of ‘645’

Jul 29, 2023, 2:14 PM

Residents and tourists enjoy South Beach, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — It looks like the singer Pitbull is going to have to add some digits to his ode to Miami’s area code, “305 Anthem.”

That’s because Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys are getting a new area code, “645,” starting next week.

Beginning next Friday, area customers who request new phone numbers will be assigned the “645” area code, the Florida Public Service Commission said in a news release on Friday.

The new area code will supplement the existing codes of “305” and “786″ which already are used for the Miami area and the Florida Keys.

“While minimizing the impact to current customers, the Commission must plan for the continuing influx of new residents and businesses to the region — a testament to South Florida’s growing economy,” Andrew Giles Fay, the commission’s chairman said in a statement. “The new 645 area code will ensure that customer demand for new lines is met.”

