NATIONAL NEWS

4 found clinging to hull of overturned boat off New Jersey rescued, taken to NJ hospital

Jul 30, 2023, 10:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — Four people found clinging to the hull of an overturned boat off New Jersey were rescued and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Coast Guard officials in New York say Coast Guard crews and New York police and fire units were deployed to the area off Sandy Hook after receiving a distress call over VHF Channel 16.

Petty Officer Logan Kaczmarek told the Asbury Park Press that rescue crews found a floating debris field of items from the boat. They then found the four people at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday holding onto the floating hull near the Romer Shoal Light Station about 2½ nautical miles (4.6 kilometers) from the tip of Sandy Hook.

Crews from Station Sandy Hook pulled two people from the water while the other two were rescued by New York fire crews. All four were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch; there was no immediate word on their condition. Coast Guard officials didn’t immediately release information about the type of vessel or the reason it capsized.

National News

This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel re...

Associated Press

Three killed when small plane hits hangar, catches fire at Southern California airport

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — A pilot and two passengers were killed Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames at a Southern California airport, authorities said. The Beechcraft P35 with three people on board crashed during departure around 6:30 a.m. at Cable Airport in Upland, the Federal Aviation Authority said. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the...

Associated Press

Two people killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida’s flagship university, authorities said. Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, Florida, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the […]

14 hours ago

A map of a GOP proposal to redraw Alabama's congressional districts is displayed at the Alabama Sta...

Associated Press

Plaintiffs in voting rights case urge judges to toss Alabama’s new congressional map

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Voting rights activists are returning to court to fight Alabama’s redrawn congressional districts, saying state Republicans failed to follow federal court orders to create a district that is fair to Black voters. Plaintiffs in the high-profile redistricting case filed a written objection Friday to oppose Alabama’s new redistricting plan. They accused […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the Unive...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that the network’s referring to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler. Trump had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million in the federal […]

14 hours ago

Ben Gallegos sits on the porch of his family's home in the Globeville neighborhood with his dog, Co...

Associated Press

Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning

DENVER (AP) — As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation’s poorest neighborhoods, doesn’t have air conditioning. The 68-year-old covers his windows with mattress foam to […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Helicopter crashes near I-70 in Ohio, killing pilot and causing minor accidents, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A helicopter hit power lines and crashed near an interstate in Ohio over the weekend, killing the pilot and causing a series of crashes, authorities said. The Bell 206L-4 aircraft was flying near I-70 in Springfield Township in Clark County when it hit the lines and crashed into a cornfield shortly […]

14 hours ago

