Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher ahead of another packed week of corporate earnings

Jul 30, 2023, 9:39 PM | Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 5:24 am

A man walks past monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, J...

A man walks past monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 31, 2023. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday after Wall Street got back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street pointed modestly higher early Monday as investors look ahead to another busy week of corporate earnings while digesting a mixed bag of economic data from abroad.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each rose about 0.1% before the bell.

Shares were mixed in Europe after data released Monday showed Europe’s economy has grown modestly after months of stagnation.

The 20 countries that use the euro currency and their 346 million people saw 0.3% growth in the April-to-June period, compared with the first three months of the year, the EU statistics agency Eurostat said.

That’s a slight improvement over zero growth in the first quarter and a slight decline in fourth quarter of last year.

Germany’s DAX was up 0.1% while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.5% and Britain’s FTSE 100 was essentially unchanged.

Another heavy slate of corporate earnings will consume markets this week, with Pfizer, Starbucks, CVS Health, Amazon, Apple and Airbnb all releasing financial results in the coming days.

In Asia, most markets logged gains Monday on hopes for more stimulus from Beijing for the sluggish Chinese economy.

Worries over China’s slowdown have tempered optimism recently over the possibility that inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates.

Adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slowdown, Chinese factory activity contracted in July as export orders shrank, a survey showed,

A purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group improved to 49.3 from June’s 49 on a 100-point scale but was below the 50-point level that shows activity contracting.

“The PMI surveys suggest that China’s economic recovery continued to lose momentum in July,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a commentary. “Looking forward, policy support is needed to prevent China’s economy from slipping into a recession, not least because external headwinds look set to persist for a while longer.”

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.8% to 20,078.94, while the Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.5% to 3,291.04.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index closed 1.3% higher at 33,172.22. In Seoul, the Kospi climbed 0.9% to 2,632.58.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher, to 7,410.40 and the SET in Bangkok was up 0.8%. The Sensex in India rose 0.4% to 66,419.66.

Wall Street closed out another winning week on Friday, as the S&P 500 rose 1%. The Dow added 0.5% and the Nasdaq climbed 1.9% as Big Tech stocks led the market.

If inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates, that might allow the economy to continue growing and avoid a long-predicted recession.

Though critics say the stock market’s rally may have gone too far, too fast, hopes for a halt to rate hikes helped technology stocks and others seen as big beneficiaries from easier rates to rally.

A report on Friday showed the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use slowed last month by a touch more than expected. Data also showed total compensation for workers rose less than expected during the spring. While that’s discouraging for workers, investors see it adding less upward pressure on inflation.

The hope among traders is that the slowdown in inflation means Wednesday’s hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve will be the final one of this cycle. The federal funds rate has leaped to a level between 5.25% and 5.50%, up from virtually zero early last year. High interest rates work to lower inflation by slowing the entire economy and hurting prices for stocks and other investments.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 81 cents to $81.39 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 49 cents to $80.58 on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 67 cents to $85.08 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 142.23 Japanese yen from Friday’s 141.01 yen. The euro was at $1.1026, up from $1.1019.

___

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed.

World

A Pakistani police officer stands guard at the site of Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur ...

Associated Press

Pakistan buries dead from massive suicide attack at political rally

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of mourners attended funerals Monday after a massive suicide bombing killed at least 54 people at an election rally for a pro-Taliban cleric, carrying caskets draped in colorful clothes to burial sites in the hills. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing, which killed at least five children and […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an a...

Associated Press

China says US military aid to Taiwan will not deter its will to unify the island

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China accused the United States of turning Taiwan into an “ammunition depot” after the White House announced a $345 million military aid package for Taipei, and the self-ruled island said Sunday it tracked six Chinese navy ships in waters off its shores. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office issued a statement late Saturday […]

2 days ago

People hold signs as they gather outside the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 29, 2...

Associated Press

Official tells AP that Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in August

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in early August seeking to find a way to start negotiations over Russia’s war on the country, an official said Saturday night. The kingdom and Kyiv did not immediately acknowledge the planned talks. The summit will be held in the Red […]

2 days ago

USS Lexington Museum executive director Steve Banta, left, and Toshihiro Mutsuda, the elderly son o...

Associated Press

It’s a miracle, say family of Japanese soldier killed in WWII, as flag he carried returns from US

TOKYO (AP) — Toshihiro Mutsuda was only 5 years old when he last saw his father, who was drafted by Japan’s Imperial Army in 1943 and killed in action. For him, his father was a bespectacled man in an old family photo standing by a signed good-luck flag that he carried to war. On Saturday, […]

2 days ago

From left to right, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's Deputy Prime Minster Richa...

Associated Press

US pledges to help Australia manufacture guided missiles by 2025

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States will expand its military industrial base by helping Australia manufacture guided missiles and rockets for both countries within two years, the allies announced on Saturday as they ramped up defense cooperation to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. The new cooperation on guided weapon production follows a […]

2 days ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles and A...

Associated Press

Blinken says US economic support for Niger is at risk as military takeover threatens stability

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Political instability in Niger resulting from a military takeover that deposed the president this week threatens the economic support provided by Washington to the African nation, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Saturday. Members of the Niger military announced on Wednesday they had deposed democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher ahead of another packed week of corporate earnings