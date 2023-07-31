Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

1st US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia

Jul 31, 2023, 4:22 AM

FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 2...

FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga., with the cooling towers of older Units 1 and 2 billowing steam in the background. Company officials announced Monday, July 31, 2023, that Unit 3 has reached commercial operation after years of delays and billions in cost overruns. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A new reactor at a nuclear power plant in Georgia has entered commercial operation, becoming the first new American reactor built from scratch in decades.

Georgia Power Co. announced Monday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has completed testing and is now sending power to the grid reliably.

At its full output of 1,100 megawatts of electricity, Unit 3 can power 500,000 homes and businesses. Utilities in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are receiving the electricity.

A fourth reactor is also nearing completion at the site, where two earlier reactors have been generating electricity for decades. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday said radioactive fuel could be loaded into Unit 4, a step expected to take place before the end of September. Unit 4 is scheduled to enter commercial operation by March.

The third and fourth reactors were originally supposed to cost $14 billion, but are now on track to cost their owners $31 billion. That doesn’t include $3.7 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid to the owners to walk away from the project. That brings total spending to almost $35 billion.

The third reactor was supposed to start generating power in 2016 when construction began in 2009.

Vogtle is important because government officials and some utilities are again looking to nuclear power to alleviate climate change by generating electricity without burning natural gas, coal and oil.

In Georgia, almost every electric customer will pay for Vogtle. Georgia Power, the largest unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co., currently owns 45.7% of the reactors. Smaller shares are owned by Oglethorpe Power Corp., which provides electricity to member-owned cooperatives, the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of Dalton. Oglethorpe and MEAG plan to sell power to cooperatives and municipal utilities across Georgia, as well in Jacksonville, Florida, and parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Georgia Power’s 2.7 million customers are already paying part of the financing cost and elected public service commissioners have approved a monthly rate increase of $3.78 a month for residential customers as soon as the third unit begins generating power. That could hit bills in August, two months after residential customers saw a $16-a-month increase to pay for higher fuel costs.

Commissioners will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs of Vogtle, including the fourth reactor.

National News

FILE - Robert Kennedy Jr., left, stands at a rally held in opposition to a proposed bill that would...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s reporting on inconsistencies in RFK Jr.’s record

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as a Democrat against President Joe Biden, tells many stories on the campaign trail about himself, his life’s work and what he stands for that are the opposite of what his record actually shows. The Associated Press found that Kennedy’s insistence that he is not anti-vaccine doesn’t square […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A White House advisory board is call...

Associated Press

The FBI should face new limits on its use of US foreign spy data, a key intelligence board says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI should stop using a U.S. spy database of foreigners’ emails and other communications for investigating crimes that aren’t related to national security, a group of White House intelligence advisers recommended in a report released Monday. The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board’s findings come as the White House pushes Congress to renew […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into his...

Associated Press

Michigan court affirms critical benefits for thousands badly hurt in car wrecks

DETROIT (AP) — People who were catastrophically injured in car wrecks before the summer of 2019 can continue to bill insurance companies for ongoing care, the Michigan Supreme Court said Monday in a decision that provides critical relief for thousands of people. For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to lifetime payment for “all […]

8 hours ago

Yellow Corp. trucks are seen at a YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. A...

Associated Press

Yellow is shutting down and headed for bankruptcy, the Teamsters Union says. Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has shut down operations and is headed for a bankruptcy filing, according to the Teamsters Union and multiple media reports. After years of financial struggles, reports of Yellow preparing for bankruptcy emerged last week — as the Nashville, Tennessee-based trucker saw customers leave in large numbers. Yellow […]

8 hours ago

President Joe Biden leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attendin...

Associated Press

Biden goes west to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah next week and is expected to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change as the region endures a brutally hot summer with soaring temperatures, the White House said Monday. Biden is expected to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, America’s […]

8 hours ago

FILE - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 1...

Associated Press

After raising prices sharply, corporate profits get squeezed as inflation eases

After enjoying a strong run where they could keep raising prices to boost their profits, companies are now stuck in a vise. On one end, revenue is under pressure as the global economy remains fragile. On the other, companies are having to pay higher wages for workers, among other costs.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

1st US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia