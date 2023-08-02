Close
LOCAL NEWS

Morales, Woo advance past primary for Seattle City Council’s District 2 seat

Aug 1, 2023, 8:05 PM | Updated: 8:39 pm

Tammy Morales (Left) and Tanya Woo (Right) will be competing for the Seattle City Council's District 2 seat this November. (Images courtesy of the campaigns)

(Images courtesy of the campaigns)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

Incumbent Tammy Morales and Tanya Woo advanced from August’s primary election race for Seattle City Council District 2, garnering 48% and 45% of the vote, respectively.

Margaret Elisabeth, the only other non-fill-in option on the District 2 ballot, received 6% of the vote.

Read and learn more about each candidate below.

Tammy Morales – 48.14%

Morales is the incumbent Seattle City Councilmember for District 2.

“It’s been an honor to serve as your Councilmember, and I’m running again so that, together, we can continue building a future that includes all of us. I’ve got the experience to organize community-centered approaches and I secure the investments to match. We deliver on our values rather than simply profess them,” Morales said in her candidate statement.

She is endorsed by Representative Pramila Jayapal, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, the National Womens Political Caucus, The Stranger, Liz Berry, state representative from the 36th district.

Tanya Woo – 45.41%

Woo works as a small business owner and a community advocate.

“As a community advocate, I’ve fought against continued discrimination from the city towards the CID, recently named one of the most endangered neighborhoods in America. I learned that fighting for our voice when the city imposes their will without listening to our community, is a fight we can win. I want to bring that same passion to fight for all of South Seattle,” Woo said in her candidate statement.

She is endorsed by The Seattle Times, Toshiko Hasegawa, commissioner of the Port of Seattle, and Bob Hasegawa, state senator from the 11th district.

Margaret Elisabeth – 5.94%

Elisabeth is the co-chair of the Green Party of the United States.

“We have a lot of serious issues facing us as citizens of Seattle, and I’d like to mention three things we need to directly address: Universal Citywide Single Payer HealthcareThe Right to Shelter and a Real Living Wage,” Elisabeth said in her candidate statement.

She is endorsed by the Green Party of Seattle and Washington.

