LOCAL NEWS

King County Council’s District 4 seat likely down to Barón, Reyneveld

Aug 1, 2023, 8:35 PM | Updated: 8:48 pm

WA Primary Election Results...

From left, Jorge L. Barón, the Executive Director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, and Sarah Reyneveld, the Managing Assistant Attorney General in the State Attorney General's Office.

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

Jorge L. Barón and Sarah Reyneveld are likely to advance from August’s primary election race for King County Council District 4, garnering 48% and 31% of the vote, respectively. Each candidate received at least 20% of the vote, with Becka Johnson Poppe nabbing 6,714 votes (20.1%).

Click here for updated Washington Primary Election Results

Discover the King County Council District 4 candidates by reading below:

Jorge L. Barón — 47.81%

Barón is the Executive Director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

“As a proud father and immigrant, my vision for King County is rooted in integrity and service. I will invest in preventative, community-based, and data-driven approaches to improve public safety; climate resilience initiatives; universally affordable childcare; expanded behavioral health services; and a robust and sustainable transportation system,” Barón said in his candidate statement.

He is endorsed by Washington Conservation Action, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, and Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

Sarah Reyneveld — 30.83%

Reyneveld is the Managing Assistant Attorney General in the State Attorney General’s Office.

“With your vote, I’ll fight for an equitable, sustainable, and just future for all — investing in solutions that center equity and opportunity. I’ll work collaboratively with our communities to build affordable housing and expand emergency shelter, behavioral health, and substance use treatment. I’ll enact upstream solutions to improve public safety, prevent gun violence, and end racial disparities in our criminal legal systems,” Reyneveld said in her candidate statement.

She is endorsed by the 36th, 46th, and 32nd state district Democrats, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Lands Commissioner Franz, and five current and former King County Councilmembers Kohl-Welles, Zahilay, Dembowski, Gossett, Phillips.

Becka Johnson Poppe — 20.13%

Poppe is the current King County Budget and Policy Manager, which helps direct funds to Metro Transit and public parks.

“I will bring my experience getting things done at the County to ensure we protect our environment, advance equity, and grow our economy. Helping the unhoused is an urgent priority, we must scale up supportive services that save lives and build healthy communities for everyone,” Poppe said in her candidate statement.

She is endorsed by the National Women’s Political Caucus, King County Young Democrats, UW Young Democrats, Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, County Councilmember Joe McDermott.

Looking for more Primary Election Results?

Click here for updated Washington Primary Election Results

